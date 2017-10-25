Packages found on Lohusalu beach most likely contain cocaine

According to initial test results, the dozens of small packages found washed onto a beach in Lohusalu east of Tallinn contain cocaine. A more thorough expertise now has to confirm these results and determine the degree of purity.

As ERR’s Aktuaalne kaamera newscast reported on Tuesday, police were still picking up the packages on Monday. They were found scattered across more than 14 km.

The packages caught the attention of locals already on Friday, following which they alerted the police. The Police and Border Guard (PPA) then launched an operation involving more than 50 officers as well as boats and helicopters. Because the packages were small, finding them took a lot of time.

Available information about the packages indicates that they are quite small and watertight, and that the police found out by means of quick tests done that they contain cocaine.

A more detailed expertise will now have to confirm this, and also determine the degree of purity of the narcotic. The amount found was certainly large, but how significant it was in the context of anti-drug operations greatly depended on the purity, PPA representatives said.

According to the North police prefecture’s anti-drug operations director, Rait Pikaro, locals did gather up some of the packages, but handed them over to the authorities. “Yes, we were given a few of the packages that were found on the beach and taken along, but we really got all of them, so you can’t say that people took some of it home,” Pikaro said.

They didn’t currently have a reason to think that they had missed any of them, he added.