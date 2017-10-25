news

Packages found on Lohusalu beach most likely contain cocaine ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Coast in Lohusalu.
Coast in Lohusalu. Source: (ERR)
News

According to initial test results, the dozens of small packages found washed onto a beach in Lohusalu east of Tallinn contain cocaine. A more thorough expertise now has to confirm these results and determine the degree of purity.

As ERR’s Aktuaalne kaamera newscast reported on Tuesday, police were still picking up the packages on Monday. They were found scattered across more than 14 km.

The packages caught the attention of locals already on Friday, following which they alerted the police. The Police and Border Guard (PPA) then launched an operation involving more than 50 officers as well as boats and helicopters. Because the packages were small, finding them took a lot of time.

Available information about the packages indicates that they are quite small and watertight, and that the police found out by means of quick tests done that they contain cocaine.

A more detailed expertise will now have to confirm this, and also determine the degree of purity of the narcotic. The amount found was certainly large, but how significant it was in the context of anti-drug operations greatly depended on the purity, PPA representatives said.

According to the North police prefecture’s anti-drug operations director, Rait Pikaro, locals did gather up some of the packages, but handed them over to the authorities. “Yes, we were given a few of the packages that were found on the beach and taken along, but we really got all of them, so you can’t say that people took some of it home,” Pikaro said.

They didn’t currently have a reason to think that they had missed any of them, he added.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: ERR.ee, Aktuaalne kaamera

ppanarcoticscocainelohusalu


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Opinion
MORE NEWS
23.10

Eesmaa, Pevkur elected Riigikogu deputy presidents

23.10

Estonia has EU’s smallest government debt in 2016

23.10

Mayor announces Reform-Center coalition in Tartu

23.10

Woman accusing Rõivas of sexual harassment reiterates her story

23.10

Police investigating packages washed ashore that could be narcotics

23.10

Center Party ready to make concessions to find partner in Tallinn

21.10

EKRE: Tartu mayor Urmas Klaas should consider resigning as well

21.10

Finns who ordered drugs by post from Asia caught in Ida-Viru County

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
2017 local elections
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
08:27

Packages found on Lohusalu beach most likely contain cocaine

24.10

Posted workers deal Estonian presidency’s greatest achievement yet

24.10

National flag to fly on November 28

24.10

Audit: Arsenal plot was sold below market value

24.10

Riigikogu adopts statement on Iraqi Kurdistan independence referendum

24.10

New EU requirements to substantially increase garbage fees

24.10

Book review: Ilmar Taska, 'Pobeda 1946'

24.10

LHV Group’s third quarter profit down 5.2 percent

24.10

Estonian MEP to resign and join Tartu city council

24.10

Estonian Defence Forces to rent heavy machinery from construction companies

23.10

Eesmaa, Pevkur elected Riigikogu deputy presidents

23.10

Kredex’s loan guarantee ceiling to be raised to €390 million

23.10

Estonia has EU’s smallest government debt in 2016

23.10

EstWin high-speed network to be made more accessible in rural areas

23.10

Mayor announces Reform-Center coalition in Tartu

23.10

Elron reports 8-percent higher ticket revenue in September

23.10

Woman accusing Rõivas of sexual harassment reiterates her story

23.10

Police investigating packages washed ashore that could be narcotics

23.10

Center Party ready to make concessions to find partner in Tallinn

21.10

EKRE: Tartu mayor Urmas Klaas should consider resigning as well

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: