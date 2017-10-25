news

Sester: Posted workers agreement won't affect Estonia's competitive edge ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Sven Sester (IRL).
Sven Sester (IRL). Source: (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
Business

Chairman of the Riigikogu’s Economic Affairs Committee Sven Sester (IRL) finds that the EU’s revised posted workers agreement will mean that Estonia’s economy is less competitive in the future. But Estonia still had a competitive advance over other European countries.

On Monday the council of the EU’s social affairs ministers reached an agreement on a revised version of the union’s so-called Posted Workers Directive. This directive regulates how workers employed in one EU country and temporarily working in another get paid, and what their legal standing is compared to local employees in comparable jobs.

Monday’s agreement broadens the rights of employees, giving them equal rights in terms of pay compared to the locals. Estonia’s employers criticized the revised directive, saying that requiring a much higher income in plenty of cases would increase the cost to businesses and negatively affect the competitiveness of Estonia’s economy.

Sester said that Estonia had been sceptical towards the proposed changes. The current EU council presidency, which meant that Minister of Health and Labour Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) needed to work towards a consensus on the council of ministers, had increased the pressure on Estonia to go along with the proposals, as the presiding minister couldn’t simply push his own country’s interests.

“Our competitive advantage in terms of salaries, labor tax, and social benefits have constantly shrunk compared to the rich European countries, but they are still there,” Sester said.

The changes to the directive would mean higher costs for companies in countries with a smaller per-capita GDP sending workers to richer countries, as they would have to spend more on salaries and social benefits there. But while this would affect some companies, the fact that Estonia was one of the Eastern European countries with the highest incomes meant that it would remain competitive compared to countries where salaries were lower, Sester said.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

eusven sesterposted workers


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Opinion
MORE NEWS
24.10

Estonian Defence Forces to rent heavy machinery from construction companies

23.10

Eesmaa, Pevkur elected Riigikogu deputy presidents

23.10

Estonia has EU’s smallest government debt in 2016

23.10

Mayor announces Reform-Center coalition in Tartu

23.10

Woman accusing Rõivas of sexual harassment reiterates her story

23.10

Police investigating packages washed ashore that could be narcotics

23.10

Center Party ready to make concessions to find partner in Tallinn

21.10

EKRE: Tartu mayor Urmas Klaas should consider resigning as well

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
2017 local elections
FEATURE
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
10:23

Sester: Posted workers agreement won't affect Estonia's competitive edge

09:23

Lower excise rates would mean more tax revenue, says EKRE MP

08:27

Packages found on Lohusalu beach most likely contain cocaine

24.10

Posted workers deal Estonian presidency’s greatest achievement yet

24.10

National flag to fly on November 28

24.10

Audit: Arsenal plot was sold below market value

24.10

Riigikogu adopts statement on Iraqi Kurdistan independence referendum

24.10

New EU requirements to substantially increase garbage fees

24.10

Book review: Ilmar Taska, 'Pobeda 1946'

24.10

LHV Group’s third quarter profit down 5.2 percent

24.10

Estonian MEP to resign and join Tartu city council

24.10

Estonian Defence Forces to rent heavy machinery from construction companies

23.10

Eesmaa, Pevkur elected Riigikogu deputy presidents

23.10

Kredex’s loan guarantee ceiling to be raised to €390 million

23.10

Estonia has EU’s smallest government debt in 2016

23.10

EstWin high-speed network to be made more accessible in rural areas

23.10

Mayor announces Reform-Center coalition in Tartu

23.10

Elron reports 8-percent higher ticket revenue in September

23.10

Woman accusing Rõivas of sexual harassment reiterates her story

23.10

Police investigating packages washed ashore that could be narcotics

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: