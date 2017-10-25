news

SEB’s third quarter profit at €22.9 million ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Business

The Estonian business of Swedish financial provider SEB earned a profit of €22.9 million in the third quarter of 2017, which is a 17.4 percent increase over the same period last year, when the bank reported a profit of €19.5 million.

The operating income of SEB Estonia in the third quarter was €36.8 million, while the operating income in the same period last year reached €33.2 million.

Operating expenses increased by 1.5 percent to €14 million, the company said. SEB lowered its loan provisions in the third quarter by €200,000.

The operating profit of SEB in the third quarter grew by 5.3 percent on year to €558.4 million.

The group’s operating income in the third quarter fell by 2.6 percent on year to €1.2 billion.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS



{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Opinion
MORE NEWS
24.10

Estonian MEP to resign and join Tartu city council

24.10

Estonian Defence Forces to rent heavy machinery from construction companies

23.10

Eesmaa, Pevkur elected Riigikogu deputy presidents

23.10

Estonia has EU’s smallest government debt in 2016

23.10

Mayor announces Reform-Center coalition in Tartu

23.10

Woman accusing Rõivas of sexual harassment reiterates her story

23.10

Police investigating packages washed ashore that could be narcotics

23.10

Center Party ready to make concessions to find partner in Tallinn

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
2017 local elections
FEATURE
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
11:11

SEB’s third quarter profit at €22.9 million

10:23

Sester: Posted workers agreement won't affect Estonia's competitive edge

09:23

Lower excise rates would mean more tax revenue, says EKRE MP

08:27

Packages found on Lohusalu beach most likely contain cocaine

24.10

Posted workers deal Estonian presidency’s greatest achievement yet

24.10

National flag to fly on November 28

24.10

Audit: Arsenal plot was sold below market value

24.10

Riigikogu adopts statement on Iraqi Kurdistan independence referendum

24.10

New EU requirements to substantially increase garbage fees

24.10

Book review: Ilmar Taska, 'Pobeda 1946'

24.10

LHV Group’s third quarter profit down 5.2 percent

24.10

Estonian MEP to resign and join Tartu city council

24.10

Estonian Defence Forces to rent heavy machinery from construction companies

23.10

Eesmaa, Pevkur elected Riigikogu deputy presidents

23.10

Kredex’s loan guarantee ceiling to be raised to €390 million

23.10

Estonia has EU’s smallest government debt in 2016

23.10

EstWin high-speed network to be made more accessible in rural areas

23.10

Mayor announces Reform-Center coalition in Tartu

23.10

Elron reports 8-percent higher ticket revenue in September

23.10

Woman accusing Rõivas of sexual harassment reiterates her story

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: