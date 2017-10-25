SEB’s third quarter profit at €22.9 million

The Estonian business of Swedish financial provider SEB earned a profit of €22.9 million in the third quarter of 2017, which is a 17.4 percent increase over the same period last year, when the bank reported a profit of €19.5 million.

The operating income of SEB Estonia in the third quarter was €36.8 million, while the operating income in the same period last year reached €33.2 million.

Operating expenses increased by 1.5 percent to €14 million, the company said. SEB lowered its loan provisions in the third quarter by €200,000.

The operating profit of SEB in the third quarter grew by 5.3 percent on year to €558.4 million.

The group’s operating income in the third quarter fell by 2.6 percent on year to €1.2 billion.