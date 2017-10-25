news

Ratas: Finland and Estonia should develop common investment area ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center).
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center). Source: (Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR)
News

At a meeting with foreign investors on Tuesday, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) expressed his gratitude to Finnish entrepreneurs, who he said had greatly invested in Estonia over the years. Finland and Estonia had become a common economic area, Ratas said.

“Finland is the main economic partner of Estonia, with the help of whom the Estonian economy has been able to develop and open up to the global economy over the past 26 years,” Ratas said at the meeting.

“Last year, the sales of goods and services between Estonia and Finland alone amounted to as much as 27 percent of the Estonian GDP. Last year 2.3 million visitors came from Finland to Estonia, staying overnight for more than 6 million nights. We can only imagine how many jobs are behind these numbers.”

According to Ratas, Estonia and Finland can already be considered a common economic area, but there is still more potential for development. The Estonian economic model was in transformation from a labor-intensive to capital as well as research and development-intensive activities. Its economic policy was increasingly focusing on innovation and new technologies, Ratas pointed out.

“I believe that one way to remain competitive in a global and rapidly developing economic environment is to increase cross-border cooperation, primarily between research institutions and enterprises that support the creation and sharing of knowledge. Estonia and Finland still have many unused opportunities in this field,” Ratas added.

The opportunities for economic cooperation between Finland and Estonia have been discussed for a long time, the prime minister pointed out. A lot of progress had already been made, but now was time to speed things up. “We must aim further than the X-Road or integrated digital services. We have every opportunity to develop a common investment area and mutually strengthen our competitiveness,” Ratas said.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

jüri ratasfinland


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Opinion
MORE NEWS
24.10

Riigikogu adopts statement on Iraqi Kurdistan independence referendum

24.10

New EU requirements to substantially increase garbage fees

24.10

Estonian MEP to resign and join Tartu city council

24.10

Estonian Defence Forces to rent heavy machinery from construction companies

23.10

Eesmaa, Pevkur elected Riigikogu deputy presidents

23.10

Estonia has EU’s smallest government debt in 2016

23.10

Mayor announces Reform-Center coalition in Tartu

23.10

Woman accusing Rõivas of sexual harassment reiterates her story

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
2017 local elections
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
13:39

Ratas: Finland and Estonia should develop common investment area

12:23

Trade unions and employers to sign minimum wage agreement on Thursday

11:11

SEB’s third quarter profit at €22.9 million

10:23

Sester: Posted workers agreement won't affect Estonia's competitive edge

09:23

Lower excise rates would mean more tax revenue, says EKRE MP

08:27

Packages found on Lohusalu beach most likely contain cocaine

24.10

Posted workers deal Estonian presidency’s greatest achievement yet

24.10

National flag to fly on November 28

24.10

Audit: Arsenal plot was sold below market value

24.10

Riigikogu adopts statement on Iraqi Kurdistan independence referendum

24.10

New EU requirements to substantially increase garbage fees

24.10

Book review: Ilmar Taska, 'Pobeda 1946'

24.10

LHV Group’s third quarter profit down 5.2 percent

24.10

Estonian MEP to resign and join Tartu city council

24.10

Estonian Defence Forces to rent heavy machinery from construction companies

23.10

Eesmaa, Pevkur elected Riigikogu deputy presidents

23.10

Kredex’s loan guarantee ceiling to be raised to €390 million

23.10

Estonia has EU’s smallest government debt in 2016

23.10

EstWin high-speed network to be made more accessible in rural areas

23.10

Mayor announces Reform-Center coalition in Tartu

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: