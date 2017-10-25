Police planning campaign to prevent stalking, harassment

The Police and Border Guard (PPA) are planning to launch a campaign to prevent and counteract sexual as well as other harassment. PPA have issued a tender in the amount of €20,000. In the tender documents, one of the focuses of the campaign is stalking, which is now a punishable offense as well.

The police point out in the tender documents that stalking has been an offense since summer this year, punishable with a fine or up to a year in prison.

The best way to prevent crime is to raise awareness in the population, PPA point out, which is done by shaping the public perception of certain norms and acceptable behaviors. The aim of the campaign isn’t to help victims, but to raise awareness of what these norms are, and that stalking is a punishable offense.

PPA want to find someone to produce two to three short video clips on the topic of the prevention of stalking. The primary target group are 15 to 45-year-olds, the clips need to be universal in character so that they can be spread using different channels.

The clips should display and explain acceptable behavior, and also what was not acceptable. Topics needed to include physical stalking as well as the same kind of behavior online, PPA specified, which included messages, calls, and contacting others via messenger apps.

The campaign is due to start in November and to last two months.