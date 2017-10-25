IRL and Reform lose, Center and EKRE gain members

Comparing the 2016 annual reports of the political parties in the Riigikogu with their current entries in the commercial register, the parties that lost the most members are the Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL) and the Reform Party. Both the Center Party and the Estonian Conservative People’s Party (EKRE) have gained members this year.

At the end of 2016, IRL had 9,215 members. At 8,868 in late October, they now have 347 fewer members, though in reality the number of those who left is higher—people joined the party as well in the meantime.

The Reform Party stood at 12,446 members at the end of 2016, with a net loss of 119 since. They are still the country’s second-largest political party after the Center Party.

The Social Democrats are at 5,915 members in October, down 99 from 6,014 in late 2016. The Free Party stood at 645 members, down 40 from late 2016’s 685.

Both the Center Party and EKRE have been able to grow their member numbers this year, with the Center party at 154 more, or 14,826 members, and EKRE with 99 more, or 8,198.

In terms of membership numbers, the Center Party is the leader, followed by the Reform Party, IRL, EKRE, the Social Democrats, and the Free Party. At 1,063 members, the Estonian Greens are actually bigger than the Free Party, but they are not currently represented in the Riigikogu.