Harju, Rapla counties see greatest accumulations in season's first snowfall ({{commentsTotal}})

Snowfall amounts across Estonia as of Thursday morning. Oct. 26, 2017.
Snowfall amounts across Estonia as of Thursday morning. Oct. 26, 2017. Source: (Estonian Weather Service)
As of 8 a.m. on Thursday, Harju and Rapla Counties had received the most snowfall overnight, seeing an average of 11 centimeters, or 4.33 inches, of accumulation.

Türi, Pärnu, Valga and Otepää received between five to seven centimeters (1.96-2.75 inches) of snow, while elsewhere on the mainland snowfall totaled three centimeters (1.18 inches).

The Estonian Weather Service (EWS) measures accummulations once every 24 hours, at 8 a.m.

Wednesday night overnight, a total of 52 vehicles, including 28 snowplow-spreaders and 24 tractors, and 22 brigades battled snow and slippery conditions on the streets of Tallinn, spreading 291 tons of chloride and approximately 11 tons of siftings.

Tallinn Transport Department is calling on all drivers to take wintry driving conditions into account and be especially careful on the roads, noting that even just a light dusting of snow and black ice can make roads slippery and increase stopping distances manyfold.

First snow brings power outages

As of early Thursday morning, 2,017 homes across Estonia were without power, transmission system operator Elering reported on its homepage.

The highest number of power outages, 769, were recorded in Saare County, followed by 707 in Tartu and 374 in Lääne-Viru County.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

snowweatherestonian weather service


14:16

