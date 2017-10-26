news

Minister: Estonia's administrative reform complete ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Estonia's new local borders after the implementation of the Administrative Reform Act.
Estonia's new local borders after the implementation of the Administrative Reform Act. Source: (Tagne Orav/ERR)
News

Now that the 2017 local elections have taken place and the Supreme Court of Estonia has ruled not to satisfy the complaints of municipalities contesting their forced mergers, Estonia's nationwide administrative reform can be considered complete, Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab (Center) said on Thursday.

"After approximately 20 years of planning, discussions and debates, it's done," Ministry of Finance spokespeople quoted Aab as saying.

"Where prior to the mergers we had 169 municipalities with fewer than 5,000 residents, now there are only 15," he noted. "In addition, the average number of residents per municipality has grown threefold. These figures alone demonstrate that our municipalities are now more capable and able to perform all of the duties that we assigned to them with extra money, including those of county governments."

Following voluntary mergers, forced mergers and litigation, the number of municipalities in Estonia has decreased from 213 to just 79, 15 of which are towns or cities. Prior to the reform, Estonia's 213 municipalities included 30 towns and cities.

Altogether 185 municipalities merged with another municipality or municipalities in the course of the reform. The mergers took effect upon the certification of the results of the Oct. 15 local government council elections.

Average municipal population increases by over 10,000

Prior to the reform, the average number of residents per municipality was 6,349 and the median number of residents 1,887. Following the reform, these numbers increased to 17,118 and 7,865, respectively.

The average area of a municipality prior to the reform was 204 square kilometers and the median area 180 square kilometers, which increased with the reform to 550 and 512 square kilometers, respectively.

The Estonian government adopted the final decisions concerning the administrative reform by July. Of these decisions, 12 proposals for a merger were executed as proposed; in five cases the plan was dropped and in another five cases it was dropped partially. 17 municipalities that were forced to merge with other municipalities appealed to the Supreme Court regarding the constitutionality of the orders, but the country's top court rejected their appeals.

A total of €65 million is to be paid out in merger subsidies to municipalities which opted to merge voluntarily. Of this amount, €28 million is to be paid out next year, with the balance either paid out already or subject to payment in 2019. The subsidy is meant to be used for investment purposes and the payment of allowances to municipal leaders and layoff benefits for officials. The money will also be used to complete various technical changes, including the replacement of road signs.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

administrative reformministry of financejaak aab


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Opinion
MORE NEWS
08:25

Weather turns wintery, most drivers stuck with summer tires

25.10

Prime minister reiterates state budget will be balanced again in 2020

25.10

Free Party wants government to take steps to help solve Catalonia crisis

25.10

IRL and Reform lose, Center and EKRE gain members

25.10

Police planning campaign to prevent stalking, harassment

25.10

Ratas: Finland and Estonia should develop common investment area

25.10

Lower excise rates would mean more tax revenue, says EKRE MP

25.10

Packages found on Lohusalu beach most likely contain cocaine

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
2017 local elections
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
18:08

Riigikogu passes law to prevent money laundering, terrorism

17:17

Minister: Estonia's administrative reform complete

16:12

Employers, trade unions sign minimum wage agreement

15:24

Information System Authority advises not to rush with ID card update

14:16

Harju, Rapla counties see greatest accumulations in season's first snowfall

12:19

Minister: Elron to raise ticket prices by 3 to 5 percent

11:37

Helme on failed Center/SDE negotiations: Social Democrats demanded too much

10:00

Center Party to continue without coalition partner in Tallinn

09:19

€128,000 bill for Ermamaa grant to be paid using public funds Updated

08:25

Weather turns wintery, most drivers stuck with summer tires

25.10

Prime minister reiterates state budget will be balanced again in 2020

25.10

Free Party wants government to take steps to help solve Catalonia crisis

25.10

IRL and Reform lose, Center and EKRE gain members

25.10

Proportion of minimum wage to national average to rise to ‘European level’

25.10

Share of labor costs in GDP decreases first time in six years

25.10

Police planning campaign to prevent stalking, harassment

25.10

Ratas: Finland and Estonia should develop common investment area

25.10

Trade unions and employers to sign minimum wage agreement on Thursday

25.10

SEB’s third quarter profit at €22.9 million

25.10

Sester: Posted workers agreement won't affect Estonia's competitive edge

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: