Minister wants to ban option to search for job candidates by gender, age

Estonia's Minister of Health and Labour Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) has submitted for a round of approvals a bill that would prohibit job mediation service providers to enable employers to search for job candidates by gender, age or any other criteria enabling discrimination.

The bill would introduce a new restriction to the set of restrictions in force for job mediation service providers. Namely, it will be prohibited for such service providers to enable employers and other persons to search for a job candidate by criteria enabling discrimination, or information about their first language. Criteria enabling discrimination include age, gender, disability, religion and similar, it stands in the explanatory remarks accompanying the bill.

A job mediation service provider may enable filtering of job applicant data based on these criteria only if this is justified and consistent with the laws pertaining to equal treatment and gender equality.

According to Ministry of Social Affairs Deputy Secretary General on Labour and Employment Policy Janar Holm, no new prohibitions would be imposed by the bill, and the purpose of the bill is to determine on the basis of what criteria employees may be searched on a job portal.

"The bill would introduce no new prohibitions," said Holm. "Discrimination has been prohibited already with the Equal Treatment Act, and it was further specified in 2009 with amendments to the Gender Equality Act. Thus the actual effect of the bill would be to determine clearly under what conditions a job portal can search for employees based on these specific criteria."

In addition, the bill would make changes to several other legislative provisions addressing placement services and the placement of rented workforce, as well as supervision.

The bill would amend the Labour Market Services and Benefits Act, the Taxation Act, the Gender Equality Act, the Employment Contract Act and the Unemployment Insurance Act.