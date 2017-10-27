Kosenkranius to continue as mayor of Pärnu

The Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL), Center Party and the Pärnu Unites election coalition have arrived at an agreement on Thursday that incumbent Romek Kosenkranius will continue as mayor of Pärnu, the fourth biggest city of Estonia.

"By now it is clear that the three-party coalition in Pärnu has become reality," IRL representative Andres Metsoja told BNS on Thursday, noting that the division of positions had also been agreed upon as well.

It has been agreed that Kosenkranius, the mayoral candidate of Pärnu Unites, will continue as mayor, while Metsoja will become chairman of the city council. IRL will receive two deputy mayor positions, while the Center Party and Pärnu Unites will receive one each.

The coalition agreement is planned to be signed on Nov. 6, the day the newly elected council will convene for its first meeting.

IRL, Center and Pärnu Unites began coalition negotiations in a three-party format last Thursday.

Reform and IRL both have nine seats on Pärnu city council, while Center and Pärnu Unites have seven seats each, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) has six seats and the Social Democratic Party (SDE) one seat.