news

Kosenkranius to continue as mayor of Pärnu ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Pärnu mayor Romek Kosenkranius.
Pärnu mayor Romek Kosenkranius. Source: (ERR)
News

The Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL), Center Party and the Pärnu Unites election coalition have arrived at an agreement on Thursday that incumbent Romek Kosenkranius will continue as mayor of Pärnu, the fourth biggest city of Estonia.

"By now it is clear that the three-party coalition in Pärnu has become reality," IRL representative Andres Metsoja told BNS on Thursday, noting that the division of positions had also been agreed upon as well.

It has been agreed that Kosenkranius, the mayoral candidate of Pärnu Unites, will continue as mayor, while Metsoja will become chairman of the city council. IRL will receive two deputy mayor positions, while the Center Party and Pärnu Unites will receive one each.

The coalition agreement is planned to be signed on Nov. 6, the day the newly elected council will convene for its first meeting.

IRL, Center and Pärnu Unites began coalition negotiations in a three-party format last Thursday.

Reform and IRL both have nine seats on Pärnu city council, while Center and Pärnu Unites have seven seats each, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) has six seats and the Social Democratic Party (SDE) one seat.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

local electionspärnuromek kosenkranius


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Opinion
MORE NEWS
26.10

Center Party to continue without coalition partner in Tallinn

26.10

€128,000 bill for Ermamaa grant to be paid using public funds Updated

26.10

Weather turns wintery, most drivers stuck with summer tires

25.10

Prime minister reiterates state budget will be balanced again in 2020

25.10

Free Party wants government to take steps to help solve Catalonia crisis

25.10

IRL and Reform lose, Center and EKRE gain members

25.10

Police planning campaign to prevent stalking, harassment

25.10

Ratas: Finland and Estonia should develop common investment area

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
2017 local elections
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
10:47

Kosenkranius to continue as mayor of Pärnu

09:49

Tallinn to receive two additional seats in next Riigikogu elections

08:52

Minister wants to ban option to search for job candidates by gender, age

26.10

Riigikogu passes law to prevent money laundering, terrorism

26.10

Minister: Estonia's administrative reform complete

26.10

Employers, trade unions sign minimum wage agreement

26.10

Information System Authority advises not to rush with ID card update

26.10

Harju, Rapla counties see greatest accumulations in season's first snowfall

26.10

Minister: Elron to raise ticket prices by 3 to 5 percent

26.10

Helme on failed Center/SDE negotiations: Social Democrats demanded too much

26.10

Center Party to continue without coalition partner in Tallinn

26.10

€128,000 bill for Ermamaa grant to be paid using public funds Updated

26.10

Weather turns wintery, most drivers stuck with summer tires

25.10

Prime minister reiterates state budget will be balanced again in 2020

25.10

Free Party wants government to take steps to help solve Catalonia crisis

25.10

IRL and Reform lose, Center and EKRE gain members

25.10

Proportion of minimum wage to national average to rise to ‘European level’

25.10

Share of labor costs in GDP decreases first time in six years

25.10

Police planning campaign to prevent stalking, harassment

25.10

Ratas: Finland and Estonia should develop common investment area

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: