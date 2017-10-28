Ratas on Catalan independence: Estonia continues to support unity of Spain

news

People in Barcelona celebrating after the Catalan regional parliament votes to declare independence from Spain on Friday. Oct. 27, 2017.
People in Barcelona celebrating after the Catalan regional parliament votes to declare independence from Spain on Friday. Oct. 27, 2017. Source: (AFP/Scanpix)
In a statement released on Friday, Estonian Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) said that Estonia's position on Catalonia has remained unchanged and that Estonia continues to support the unity of Spain.

"Estonia's standpoints have not changed as a result of recent developments in Spain," Ratas said in the published statement. "Estonia continues to support the territorial integrity of Spain.

"Spain is a democratic state based on the rule of law," he continued. "All domestic issues must be solved based on the Spanish Constitution and other laws.

"The referendum carried out in Spain's autonomous region Catalonia and the subsequent declaration of independence are inconsistent with the Spanish Constitution," Ratas stated. "The current problem can only be solved by communication between Madrid and Barcelona, hopefully only with by force of words and arguments, as was said by European Council President Donald Tusk."

"For EU, nothing changes," Tusk wrote on social media on Friday night. "Spain remains our only interlocutor. I hope the Spanish government favors force of argument, not argument of force."

The Catalan regional parliament on Friday voted to unilaterally declare independence from Spain and approved the establishment of an independent Catalan Republic.

Shortly thereafter in Madrid, the Spanish senate granted Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy power to impose direct rule on Catalonia, which he used to dissolve the Catalan regional parliament and announce snap regional elections for Dec. 21.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS, ERR

