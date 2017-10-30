Reform, Center sign coalition agreement in Tartu

Following the Oct. 15 local government council elections, the Reform Party and the Center Party signed a coalition agreement in Tartu on Sunday.

The two parties have 27 seats in the 49-seat Tartu city council between them, reported ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera."

The two coalition parties also signed a cooperation agreement with the election coalition For Tartu (Tartu Eest), which earned two seats on the city council. The election-winning Reform Party had also held talks with the Social Democratic Party (SDE), but ultimately found that it had more in common with the Center Party.

Nearly all of Reform's campaign promises ended up in the coalition agreement in Tartu, while Center had to give up a number of their own, including those of free public transport and free school lunches for all.

According to current information, it is likely that Urmas Klaas (Reform) will continue as mayor of Tartu, while Aadu Must (Center) will take over as chairman of the city council.

"We definitely plan on developing public transport so that it meets the needs of all city residents, definitely continue building bike lanes and sidewalks, introduce a bike rental systm in the city and integrate it with the public transport system as well," Klaas said. "It is very important that we also discuss Tartu's transport connections here as well, and one specific measure we envision is a support measure from the city of Tartu that would bring new airlines to Tartu."

An example of a measure included in Reform's campaign platform in Tartu that would allow for them to contribute more to creating new jobs is the promise to work out a support fund for aiding the development of "knowledge-intensive spin-off businesses" connected to the University of Tartu, Klaas added.