news

Reform, Center sign coalition agreement in Tartu ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Tartu mayor Urmas Klaas (Reform).
Tartu mayor Urmas Klaas (Reform). Source: (Postimees/Scanpix)
News

Following the Oct. 15 local government council elections, the Reform Party and the Center Party signed a coalition agreement in Tartu on Sunday.

The two parties have 27 seats in the 49-seat Tartu city council between them, reported ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera."

The two coalition parties also signed a cooperation agreement with the election coalition For Tartu (Tartu Eest), which earned two seats on the city council. The election-winning Reform Party had also held talks with the Social Democratic Party (SDE), but ultimately found that it had more in common with the Center Party.

Nearly all of Reform's campaign promises ended up in the coalition agreement in Tartu, while Center had to give up a number of their own, including those of free public transport and free school lunches for all.

According to current information, it is likely that Urmas Klaas (Reform) will continue as mayor of Tartu, while Aadu Must (Center) will take over as chairman of the city council.

"We definitely plan on developing public transport so that it meets the needs of all city residents, definitely continue building bike lanes and sidewalks, introduce a bike rental systm in the city and integrate it with the public transport system as well," Klaas said. "It is very important that we also discuss Tartu's transport connections here as well, and one specific measure we envision is a support measure from the city of Tartu that would bring new airlines to Tartu."

An example of a measure included in Reform's campaign platform in Tartu that would allow for them to contribute more to creating new jobs is the promise to work out a support fund for aiding the development of "knowledge-intensive spin-off businesses" connected to the University of Tartu, Klaas added.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

local electionsreform partycenter partytartu


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Opinion
MORE NEWS
27.10

EuroVisor wins Garage48 e-Justice idea hackathon

27.10

Kosenkranius to continue as mayor of Pärnu

27.10

Tallinn to receive two additional seats in next Riigikogu elections

26.10

Minister: Estonia's administrative reform complete

26.10

Information System Authority advises not to rush with ID card update

26.10

Harju, Rapla counties see greatest accumulations in season's first snowfall

26.10

Helme on failed Center/SDE negotiations: Social Democrats demanded too much

26.10

Center Party to continue without coalition partner in Tallinn

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
2017 local elections
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
08:51

Reform, Center sign coalition agreement in Tartu

29.10

Estonian minister: Cooperation with Western Balkans increasingly important

29.10

Tartu to raise €13.5 million in private placement

29.10

Police in Southwestern Estonia fire warning shots to stop drunk driver

29.10

EKRE leader in favor of Catalan independence

28.10

Estonian MP: NATO must take Russia's Zapad plans seriously

28.10

Eastern Partnership countries encouraged to enter EU market via Estonia

28.10

Ratas on Catalan independence: Estonia continues to support unity of Spain

27.10

Commission approves geographical indication status for Estonian vodka

27.10

SEB: Posted workers deal tantamount to customs duty on services

27.10

Alar Karis elected director of Estonian National Museum

27.10

Elektrilevi wants to take on broadband 'last mile' issue

27.10

Estonian MEP Lauristin concludes work in European Parliament

27.10

EuroVisor wins Garage48 e-Justice idea hackathon

27.10

Kosenkranius to continue as mayor of Pärnu

27.10

Tallinn to receive two additional seats in next Riigikogu elections

27.10

Minister wants to ban option to search for job candidates by gender, age

26.10

Riigikogu passes law to prevent money laundering, terrorism

26.10

Minister: Estonia's administrative reform complete

26.10

Employers, trade unions sign minimum wage agreement

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: