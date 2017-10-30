Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Oct. 30-Nov. 5

A selection of cultural events taking place in Estonia this week as curated by culture.ee: "This week, the Month of the Holy Souls, November, begins. There have been wonderful times and people, and some exciting activities are still ahead. Have a spirit-refreshing culture week!"

Ongoing - Wednesday, Nov. 1

16th International Modern Music Festival "Afekt"

Various locations, Tartu / Tallinn

"Afekt" offers various programs for listening and watching, audiovisual and musical theater-focused concerts, important works of experimental music, as well as a program dedicated to fresh neo-conceptualism. Some of the most important performers of the festival include the Schallfeld Ensemble (Austria), Trio Accanto (Germany), soprano and performance artist Sirje Viise (Berlin), the Estonian National Symphony Orchestra (ERSO), ansambel U:, organist Ulla Krigul and Yxus Ensemble, and Afekt Soloists.

Ongoing - Saturday, Nov. 18

Exhibition "Touch Sensitive — Modern Classics"

Gallery Noorus, Tartu

Students of Tartu Art College present how to make contemporary art, using old classical techniques such as linocut, etching, drypoint, stone lithography, serigraphy and bookbinding. The students' works have their own personal touches, thus, they are touch sensitive in a broader sense than the light-emitting LED screens.

Ongoing - Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018

Exhibition "Dream Mosaic"

Estonian National Museum (ERM), Tartu

Dreams can be considered one of the mysteries of life, which has made people curious through the ages. What exactly are they and where do they come from? "Dream Mosaic" combines the dream visions of multiple artists into a single transmedia exhibition.

Ongoing - Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018

Exhibition "On One Small Island Lived a Genius"

Museum of Coastal Folk, Pringi, Harju County

August Johannes Luusmann was born on Kaguotsa farm on the island of Aksi on Dec. 4, 1885. At the age of about twenty, he began to actively engage in photography. Thus far, around 500 of his photos have been found, reflecting the everyday life of small islands and coastal villages, people and historical events. These skillfully selected frames, as well as Luusmann's writings, provide a unique snapshot of the history of coastal Estonia.

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Literary Wednesday

Writers' House, Tallinn

Women writing in the Võro language will present their poetry, including Kauksi Ülle, Häniläne, Riina Trumm, Ene Säinast, Milvi Panga, Anna-Liisa Vaher and Leila Holts.

Thursday, Nov. 2

All Souls' Day concert in Otepää

Otepää Culture Centre

Performers include Kristina Vähi (soprano), Aare Saal (baritone, Estonian National Opera) and Piia Paemurru (piano).

All Souls' Day concert in Kõrgessaare

Kõrgessaare Community Centre, Hiiumaa

Performers include Kärdla Chamber Choir (conducted by Raili Kaibald), Emili Kuuse and Karmen Telvik (voice), Ulla Mölder (piano) and Arvo Haasma (viola).

Sunday, Nov. 5

Concert-show "Dance Smart"

Pärnu Concert Hall

The Dance Association of Anna Raudkats invites all dance-lovers to participate in the concert-show "Dance Smart." Participants include the winners of Ullo Toom dance competition, dance groups Sõprus and Kuljus, Leigarid, Tantsutallad, Anna Raudkatsi Tantsuselts, RTJ, Taidelaid and Kohvilähkrid, and RU-LE-ME.

This post originally appeared on the Culture critics' blog at culture.ee.