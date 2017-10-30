news

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Oct. 30-Nov. 5 ({{commentsTotal}})

Culture
The Culture critics' blog provides a roundup of recommendations for cultural events across Estonia every Monday.
The Culture critics' blog provides a roundup of recommendations for cultural events across Estonia every Monday. Source: (culture.ee)
Culture

A selection of cultural events taking place in Estonia this week as curated by culture.ee: "This week, the Month of the Holy Souls, November, begins. There have been wonderful times and people, and some exciting activities are still ahead. Have a spirit-refreshing culture week!"

Ongoing - Wednesday, Nov. 1

16th International Modern Music Festival "Afekt"
Various locations, Tartu / Tallinn

"Afekt" offers various programs for listening and watching, audiovisual and musical theater-focused concerts, important works of experimental music, as well as a program dedicated to fresh neo-conceptualism. Some of the most important performers of the festival include the Schallfeld Ensemble (Austria), Trio Accanto (Germany), soprano and performance artist Sirje Viise (Berlin), the Estonian National Symphony Orchestra (ERSO), ansambel U:, organist Ulla Krigul and Yxus Ensemble, and Afekt Soloists.

Ongoing - Saturday, Nov. 18

Exhibition "Touch Sensitive — Modern Classics"
Gallery Noorus, Tartu

Students of Tartu Art College present how to make contemporary art, using old classical techniques such as linocut, etching, drypoint, stone lithography, serigraphy and bookbinding. The students' works have their own personal touches, thus, they are touch sensitive in a broader sense than the light-emitting LED screens.

Ongoing - Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018

Exhibition "Dream Mosaic"
Estonian National Museum (ERM), Tartu

Dreams can be considered one of the mysteries of life, which has made people curious through the ages. What exactly are they and where do they come from? "Dream Mosaic" combines the dream visions of multiple artists into a single transmedia exhibition.

Ongoing - Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018

Exhibition "On One Small Island Lived a Genius"
Museum of Coastal Folk, Pringi, Harju County

August Johannes Luusmann was born on Kaguotsa farm on the island of Aksi on Dec. 4, 1885. At the age of about twenty, he began to actively engage in photography. Thus far, around 500 of his photos have been found, reflecting the everyday life of small islands and coastal villages, people and historical events. These skillfully selected frames, as well as Luusmann's writings, provide a unique snapshot of the history of coastal Estonia.

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Literary Wednesday
Writers' House, Tallinn

Women writing in the Võro language will present their poetry, including Kauksi Ülle, Häniläne, Riina Trumm, Ene Säinast, Milvi Panga, Anna-Liisa Vaher and Leila Holts.

Thursday, Nov. 2

All Souls' Day concert in Otepää
Otepää Culture Centre

Performers include Kristina Vähi (soprano), Aare Saal (baritone, Estonian National Opera) and Piia Paemurru (piano).

All Souls' Day concert in Kõrgessaare
Kõrgessaare Community Centre, Hiiumaa

Performers include Kärdla Chamber Choir (conducted by Raili Kaibald), Emili Kuuse and Karmen Telvik (voice), Ulla Mölder (piano) and Arvo Haasma (viola).

Sunday, Nov. 5

Concert-show "Dance Smart"
Pärnu Concert Hall

The Dance Association of Anna Raudkats invites all dance-lovers to participate in the concert-show "Dance Smart." Participants include the winners of Ullo Toom dance competition, dance groups Sõprus and Kuljus, Leigarid, Tantsutallad, Anna Raudkatsi Tantsuselts, RTJ, Taidelaid and Kohvilähkrid, and RU-LE-ME.

-

This post originally appeared on the Culture critics' blog at culture.ee.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

culture.eeweekly recommendationsevents


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Opinion
MORE NEWS
29.10

Estonian minister: Cooperation with Western Balkans increasingly important

29.10

Tartu to raise €13.5 million in private placement

29.10

Police in Southwestern Estonia fire warning shots to stop drunk driver

29.10

EKRE leader in favor of Catalan independence

28.10

Estonian MP: NATO must take Russia's Zapad plans seriously

28.10

Ratas on Catalan independence: Estonia continues to support unity of Spain

27.10

Estonian MEP Lauristin concludes work in European Parliament

27.10

EuroVisor wins Garage48 e-Justice idea hackathon

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
2017 local elections
FEATURE
Galleries
events in estonia
LATEST NEWS
15:19

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Oct. 30-Nov. 5

14:11

Businesses concerned EU gas infrastructure investments will distort market

13:36

Greens call for Estonian government to recognize Catalan independence

12:33

Ilves: Break-up of Western states dangerous and in Russia's interest

11:43

Estonian actor Aarne Üksküla dies at 80

10:48

Narva-2 border checkpoint to open Wednesday

09:32

Hiiumaa connection with mainland interrupted as ferry breaks down in port

08:51

Reform, Center sign coalition agreement in Tartu

29.10

Estonian minister: Cooperation with Western Balkans increasingly important

29.10

Tartu to raise €13.5 million in private placement

29.10

Police in Southwestern Estonia fire warning shots to stop drunk driver

29.10

EKRE leader in favor of Catalan independence

28.10

Estonian MP: NATO must take Russia's Zapad plans seriously

28.10

Eastern Partnership countries encouraged to enter EU market via Estonia

28.10

Ratas on Catalan independence: Estonia continues to support unity of Spain

27.10

Commission approves geographical indication status for Estonian vodka

27.10

SEB: Posted workers deal tantamount to customs duty on services

27.10

Alar Karis elected director of Estonian National Museum

27.10

Elektrilevi wants to take on broadband 'last mile' issue

27.10

Estonian MEP Lauristin concludes work in European Parliament

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: