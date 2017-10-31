news

Elron to increase ticket prices by up to five percent ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Business

The Estonian state-subsidized Elron, which operates passenger rail service across Estonia, is increasing ticket prices for its electric and diesel trains by three to five percent on average.

The new prices will take effect on Dec. 10, reported ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera."

"Beginning Dec. 10, the procedure for calculating infrastructure fees will change," explained Elron sales and development manager Ronnie Kongo. "This means pretty large additional costs for us next year beginning this December already. The state will in large part be compensating [these additional costs], but not entirely, which means it is the right time to adjust our ticket prices as well."

Editor: Aili Vahtla

transportelronticketstrains


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Opinion
MORE NEWS
30.10

Reform, Center sign coalition agreement in Tartu

29.10

Estonian minister: Cooperation with Western Balkans increasingly important

29.10

Tartu to raise €13.5 million in private placement

29.10

Police in Southwestern Estonia fire warning shots to stop drunk driver

29.10

EKRE leader in favor of Catalan independence

28.10

Estonian MP: NATO must take Russia's Zapad plans seriously

28.10

Ratas on Catalan independence: Estonia continues to support unity of Spain

27.10

Estonian MEP Lauristin concludes work in European Parliament

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
2017 local elections
FEATURE
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
08:50

Elron to increase ticket prices by up to five percent

30.10

Estonian minister wants common EU alcohol policy

30.10

Syrian family arrives in Estonia under EU plan

30.10

Ratas: Estonia takes Commission's economic recommendations seriously

30.10

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Oct. 30-Nov. 5

30.10

Businesses concerned EU gas infrastructure investments will distort market

30.10

Greens call for Estonian government to recognize Catalan independence

30.10

Ilves: Break-up of Western states dangerous and in Russia's interest

30.10

Estonian actor Aarne Üksküla dies at 80

30.10

Narva-2 border checkpoint to open Wednesday

30.10

Hiiumaa connection with mainland interrupted as ferry breaks down in port

30.10

Reform, Center sign coalition agreement in Tartu

29.10

Estonian minister: Cooperation with Western Balkans increasingly important

29.10

Tartu to raise €13.5 million in private placement

29.10

Police in Southwestern Estonia fire warning shots to stop drunk driver

29.10

EKRE leader in favor of Catalan independence

28.10

Estonian MP: NATO must take Russia's Zapad plans seriously

28.10

Eastern Partnership countries encouraged to enter EU market via Estonia

28.10

Ratas on Catalan independence: Estonia continues to support unity of Spain

27.10

Commission approves geographical indication status for Estonian vodka

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: