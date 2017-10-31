Elron to increase ticket prices by up to five percent

The Estonian state-subsidized Elron, which operates passenger rail service across Estonia, is increasing ticket prices for its electric and diesel trains by three to five percent on average.

The new prices will take effect on Dec. 10, reported ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera."

"Beginning Dec. 10, the procedure for calculating infrastructure fees will change," explained Elron sales and development manager Ronnie Kongo. "This means pretty large additional costs for us next year beginning this December already. The state will in large part be compensating [these additional costs], but not entirely, which means it is the right time to adjust our ticket prices as well."