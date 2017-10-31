Retail trade turnover growth remains stable in September

According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Tuesday, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased one percent on year at constant prices in September, remaining stable for the third month in a row.

This September, the turnover of retail trade enterprises totaled €552.4 million.

The turnover of stores selling manufactured goods increased eight percent on year. Turnover increased in most economic activities, except in non-specialized stores selling predominantly manufactured goods, e.g. department stores, where turnover was smaller than last September. Turnover increased the most in stores selling via mail order or online, where sales increased 28 percent on year. A higher than average increase in turnover also occurred in stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear (13 percent) and stores selling household goods and appliances, hardware and building materials (ten percent).

The turnover of grocery stores, meanwhile, decreased one percent compared to last September.

The turnover of enterprises engaging in the retail sale of automotive fuel decreased nine percent on year, with this fall in turnover influenced in part by the continuing increase in the price of automotive fuel.

Compared to the previous month, the turnover of retail trade enterprises decreased six percent in September. According to seasonally and working-day adjusted data, however, turnover increased one percent compared to the previous month.

In the first nine months of 2017, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased two percent compared to the corresponding period last year.