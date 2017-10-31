news

Retail trade turnover growth remains stable in September ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Kristiine Shopping Centre.
Kristiine Shopping Centre. Source: (Martin Dremljuga/ERR)
Business

According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Tuesday, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased one percent on year at constant prices in September, remaining stable for the third month in a row.

This September, the turnover of retail trade enterprises totaled €552.4 million.

 

The turnover of stores selling manufactured goods increased eight percent on year. Turnover increased in most economic activities, except in non-specialized stores selling predominantly manufactured goods, e.g. department stores, where turnover was smaller than last September. Turnover increased the most in stores selling via mail order or online, where sales increased 28 percent on year. A higher than average increase in turnover also occurred in stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear (13 percent) and stores selling household goods and appliances, hardware and building materials (ten percent).

The turnover of grocery stores, meanwhile, decreased one percent compared to last September.

The turnover of enterprises engaging in the retail sale of automotive fuel decreased nine percent on year, with this fall in turnover influenced in part by the continuing increase in the price of automotive fuel.

Compared to the previous month, the turnover of retail trade enterprises decreased six percent in September. According to seasonally and working-day adjusted data, however, turnover increased one percent compared to the previous month.

In the first nine months of 2017, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased two percent compared to the corresponding period last year.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

retailturnoverstatistics estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Opinion
MORE NEWS
30.10

Reform, Center sign coalition agreement in Tartu

29.10

Estonian minister: Cooperation with Western Balkans increasingly important

29.10

Tartu to raise €13.5 million in private placement

29.10

Police in Southwestern Estonia fire warning shots to stop drunk driver

29.10

EKRE leader in favor of Catalan independence

28.10

Estonian MP: NATO must take Russia's Zapad plans seriously

28.10

Ratas on Catalan independence: Estonia continues to support unity of Spain

27.10

Estonian MEP Lauristin concludes work in European Parliament

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
2017 local elections
FEATURE
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
10:44

Retail trade turnover growth remains stable in September

09:48

Heltermaa, Rohuküla ports won't see backup berths before 2019

08:50

Elron to increase ticket prices by up to five percent

30.10

Estonian minister wants common EU alcohol policy

30.10

Syrian family arrives in Estonia under EU plan

30.10

Ratas: Estonia takes Commission's economic recommendations seriously

30.10

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Oct. 30-Nov. 5

30.10

Businesses concerned EU gas infrastructure investments will distort market

30.10

Greens call for Estonian government to recognize Catalan independence

30.10

Ilves: Break-up of Western states dangerous and in Russia's interest

30.10

Estonian actor Aarne Üksküla dies at 80

30.10

Narva-2 border checkpoint to open Wednesday

30.10

Hiiumaa connection with mainland interrupted as ferry breaks down in port

30.10

Reform, Center sign coalition agreement in Tartu

29.10

Estonian minister: Cooperation with Western Balkans increasingly important

29.10

Tartu to raise €13.5 million in private placement

29.10

Police in Southwestern Estonia fire warning shots to stop drunk driver

29.10

EKRE leader in favor of Catalan independence

28.10

Estonian MP: NATO must take Russia's Zapad plans seriously

28.10

Eastern Partnership countries encouraged to enter EU market via Estonia

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: