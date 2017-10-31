news

Telia starts testing VDSL internet technology ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
VDSL should bring faster internet speeds to areas still receiving internet over the copper network.
VDSL should bring faster internet speeds to areas still receiving internet over the copper network. Source: (Gary Cameron/Reuters/Scanpix)
Business

Telecommunications service provider Telia has begun testing VDSL technology in hopes of offering faster internet speeds to customers in Estonia who get their internet over the copper network.

During the testing period, which will last through the end of January, connections will be tested for internet customers located not farther than 400 meters from a Telia network node, the service provider said.

"We know that the new technology will allow us to increase connection speeds up to ten times," said Toivo Praakel, head of network and infrastructure development at Telia Eesti. "In the course of the test, we want to make sure that the services function perfectly with real cables, where we have different customers under work and they have different line lengths."

For participants in the testing, Telia will activate internet speeds of up to 100 megabits per second for download and up to 25 megabits per second for upload. Customers will be given brand new DG400 Prime routers for the testing period.

"If the tests are successful, we are planning to put on the market an internet connection for customers on the copper network with speeds of up to 200 megabits per second," Praakel said. "Over the next couple of years, we are planning to expand the network's speed capability tenfold across Estonia."

Modernization of the Telia copper network will happen gradually, region by region, and all clients for whom the service becomes available will be notified personally.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

teliainternetvdsl


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Opinion
MORE NEWS
30.10

Estonian minister wants common EU alcohol policy

30.10

Syrian family arrives in Estonia under EU plan

30.10

Greens call for Estonian government to recognize Catalan independence

30.10

Narva-2 border checkpoint to open Wednesday

30.10

Hiiumaa connection with mainland interrupted as ferry breaks down in port

30.10

Reform, Center sign coalition agreement in Tartu

29.10

Estonian minister: Cooperation with Western Balkans increasingly important

29.10

Tartu to raise €13.5 million in private placement

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
2017 local elections
FEATURE
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
17:38

Telia starts testing VDSL internet technology

17:17

Prefect: Officers who shot man acted according to training and PPA policy Updated

16:46

Special envoy: Russia would consider invitation to Estonia's centennial

15:49

Swedbank: Short-term outlook for Estonia's industrial sector remains good

14:52

Second-tier court dismisses appeal of Hiiumaa wind farm opponents

13:47

Ratas expects new EU budget to support more connected Europe

12:41

RIA: ID card patch ready, expect errors as thousands update

12:33

Man brandishing knife shot by police in Tallinn, dies in hospital Updated

11:39

Choir conductors' pay not enough to attract younger generation

10:44

Retail trade turnover growth remains stable in September

09:48

Heltermaa, Rohuküla ports won't see backup berths before 2019

08:50

Elron to increase ticket prices by up to five percent

30.10

Estonian minister wants common EU alcohol policy

30.10

Syrian family arrives in Estonia under EU plan

30.10

Ratas: Estonia takes Commission's economic recommendations seriously

30.10

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Oct. 30-Nov. 5

30.10

Businesses concerned EU gas infrastructure investments will distort market

30.10

Greens call for Estonian government to recognize Catalan independence

30.10

Ilves: Break-up of Western states dangerous and in Russia's interest

30.10

Estonian actor Aarne Üksküla dies at 80

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: