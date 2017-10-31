Telia starts testing VDSL internet technology

Telecommunications service provider Telia has begun testing VDSL technology in hopes of offering faster internet speeds to customers in Estonia who get their internet over the copper network.

During the testing period, which will last through the end of January, connections will be tested for internet customers located not farther than 400 meters from a Telia network node, the service provider said.

"We know that the new technology will allow us to increase connection speeds up to ten times," said Toivo Praakel, head of network and infrastructure development at Telia Eesti. "In the course of the test, we want to make sure that the services function perfectly with real cables, where we have different customers under work and they have different line lengths."

For participants in the testing, Telia will activate internet speeds of up to 100 megabits per second for download and up to 25 megabits per second for upload. Customers will be given brand new DG400 Prime routers for the testing period.

"If the tests are successful, we are planning to put on the market an internet connection for customers on the copper network with speeds of up to 200 megabits per second," Praakel said. "Over the next couple of years, we are planning to expand the network's speed capability tenfold across Estonia."

Modernization of the Telia copper network will happen gradually, region by region, and all clients for whom the service becomes available will be notified personally.