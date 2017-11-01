Estonian prime minister offers condolences following attack in New York

Estonian Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) took to social media on Wednesday morning to offer his condolences following a deadly attack in New York in which a rented truck was driven onto a bike path in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon.

"Saddened about the terrible news from the United States," Ratas wrote on social media. "Terrorism has no justification in this world. The thoughts of Estonians are with Americans."

Eight people are dead and at least 11 seriously injured after a pickup truck rented from Home Depot, a home improvement chain, was driven into a bike path located a few blocks away from the World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan. The truck also hit a school bus.

The driver, who was shot by New York police, was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Officials in New York are treating the incident as a terrorist attack.