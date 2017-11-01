news

18,000 people unable to update their ID cards remotely ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Letter from the PPA regarding ID cards.
Letter from the PPA regarding ID cards. Source: (ERR)
News

Due to technical reasons, 18,000 of the holders of 800,000 Estonian ID cards vulnerable to a security risk are unable to renew their certificates remotely, meaning they will have to visit a Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) service point in person to do so.

"In the course of the test period for remote ID card renewal, it became clear that 18,000 ID cards vulnerabl to the security risk cannot be renewed remotely for technical reasons," said PPA communications director Kirsti Ruul. "The technical failure affects cards dating to a period when ID card remote update solutions did not yet exist."

According to Ruul, a different kind of technical solution is used to update ID cards at PPA service points, which should prevent any issues in the updating process. She noted that one difference was in the fact that when someone updates their ID card certificates themselves, their PINs are displayed, but when a PPA employee does so, they are not.

Preliminary assessments regarding the technical capabilities of remote updates are also currently being reviewed. As the renewal was not preceded by a more typical test period due to time constraints, such bottlenecks were not exposed sooner, and while technical failures were predictable, now they have just been realized.

Those who will be required to visit a PPA service point in person in order to update their ID card certificates have been notified personally via email, Ruul said.

The PPA official also added that based on experiences with previous remote updates, it can be expected that the remote updating of ID card certificates in this case will fail for approximately ten percent of all cards affected.

"These cards can be updated at PPA service points, but that must be done in person," Ruul added.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ppaid cards


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Opinion
MORE NEWS
31.10

Ratas expects new EU budget to support more connected Europe

31.10

RIA: ID card patch ready, expect errors as thousands update

31.10

Man brandishing knife shot by police in Tallinn, dies in hospital Updated

31.10

Heltermaa, Rohuküla ports won't see backup berths before 2019

30.10

Estonian minister wants common EU alcohol policy

30.10

Syrian family arrives in Estonia under EU plan

30.10

Greens call for Estonian government to recognize Catalan independence

30.10

Narva-2 border checkpoint to open Wednesday

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
2017 local elections
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
13:24

18,000 people unable to update their ID cards remotely

12:17

Royal Welsh begin serving in Estonia as part of NATO battle group

11:22

Police to use tasers starting summer 2018, says PPA director general

10:35

Technical errors making ID card certificate renewal difficult

09:51

Mikser, Luik: Catalonia not comparable to Estonia under USSR rule

08:48

Estonian prime minister offers condolences following attack in New York

31.10

Telia starts testing VDSL internet technology

31.10

Prefect: Officers who shot man acted according to training and PPA policy Updated

31.10

Special envoy: Russia would consider invitation to Estonia's centennial

31.10

Swedbank: Short-term outlook for Estonia's industrial sector remains good

31.10

Second-tier court dismisses appeal of Hiiumaa wind farm opponents

31.10

Ratas expects new EU budget to support more connected Europe

31.10

RIA: ID card patch ready, expect errors as thousands update

31.10

Man brandishing knife shot by police in Tallinn, dies in hospital Updated

31.10

Choir conductors' pay not enough to attract younger generation

31.10

Retail trade turnover growth remains stable in September

31.10

Heltermaa, Rohuküla ports won't see backup berths before 2019

31.10

Elron to increase ticket prices by up to five percent

30.10

Estonian minister wants common EU alcohol policy

30.10

Syrian family arrives in Estonia under EU plan

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: