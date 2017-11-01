news

PÖFF organizers announce 2017 jury members

Culture
Israeli director Eitan Anner, who won PÖFF's main award in 2016 with his film
Israeli director Eitan Anner, who won PÖFF's main award in 2016 with his film "A Quiet Heart", is one of PÖFF's 2017 jury members. Source: (Erlenx Štaub/PÖFF)
Culture

The organizers of the 2017 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (or short PÖFF 21) announced the members of the festival’s jury on Wednesday. Among them are Palme d’Or winner Zeynep Atakan and Polish composer Zygmunt Krauze as well as several Estonian artists.

The jury of the Official Selection of PÖFF 21 includes producer and Palme d’Or winner Zeynep Atakan (Turkey), director Naoko Ogigami (Japan), composer Zygmunt Krauze (Poland), director Graziano Diana (Italy), film marketing expert Dennis Davidson (USA), director Laila Pakalnina (Latvia), and producer Ivo Felt (Estonia).

There are a total of 18 films in the Official Selection, the main award is worth €10,000.

The festival’s First Features competition as well as the Estonian films are judged by director Eitan Anner (Israel), director of the Tokyo Film Festival Takeo Hisamatsu (Japan), producer Guillaume de Seille (France), actress Aistė Diržiūtė (Lithuania), producer Fernando Loureiro (Brazil) and actress Tiina Mälberg (Estonia).

The jury of the Network for the Promotion of Asian Cinema (NETPAC) films category is made up of Martti Helde, Lekha Shankar, and Keoprasith Souvannavong.

The jury of the International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) includes Emilie Toomela, Kristin Aalen, and Kata Orsolya Molnár.

There is an ecumenical category as well that looks at films that tell about the perception and work of God, empathy, traditional values, and the sanctity of life in cinema. The members of this jury are archbishop emeritus of the Estonian Lutheran Church, Andres Põder, Metropolitan Stefanus, Provost Jaan Tammsalu, Pastor Erki Tamm, actor Indrek Sammul, and editor-in-chief of magazine Teater. Muusika. Kino, Madis Kolk.

PÖFF 21 starts on Nov. 17 and ends on Dec. 3.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

pöffblack nights film festival


