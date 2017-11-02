news

Center to lead Tallinn in coalition with Greens

Acting Tallinn mayor Taavi Aas (Center).
Acting Tallinn mayor Taavi Aas (Center).
In a surprising move, the Center Party announced on Wednesday night that it plans on leading the capital city of Tallinn in a coalition with the Estonian Greens, who will be given one deputy mayor position in the city government.

The council of the Center Party's Tallinn chapters decided on Wednesday to support the signing of a coalition agreement with the Estonian Greens, who will also be granted one deputy mayor position.

Center Party mayoral candidate Taavi Aas said that both the Center Party and the Greens share a people-oriented, social and caring worldview.

"A Greens deputy mayor at the table in the Tallinn city government will help further strengthen environmental thinking in the governing of Tallinn by helping us move in the direction of a greener city, which at some point could be chosen the European Green Capital," Aas said.

He noted that the Greens are not represented on Tallinn city council, but in a situation where the Center Party has the majority, introducing fresh ideas to its city governance is undoubtedly important.

Estonian Greens chairwoman Züleyxa Izmailova said that she was very glad to see that included in the coalition agreement are getting Tallinn added to the Pesticide-Free Towns list, utilizing local renewable energy solutions in the construction of new buildings, and taking individuals with special needs into account, among other things.

"For us, the biggest point of concern is evidently [the planned construction of] Reidi Road, but it is clear that, as a coalition member, we can have a say in the construction of the project and together find the most environmentally friendly solutions that will help preserve as many current trees as possible," Izmailova added.

Aas and Izmailova are expected to sign the coalition agreement on Thursday.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

