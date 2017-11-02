news

Izmailova: Coalition with Center will benefit Greens in Riigikogu elections ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Estonian Greens chairwoman Züleyxa Izmailova.
Estonian Greens chairwoman Züleyxa Izmailova. Source: (Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR)
News

Entering into a coalition with the Center Party in Tallinn will give the Estonian Greens a much better opportunity to introduce their worldviews and activities ahead of the 2019 Riigikogu elections, party chairwoman and possible deputy mayoral Züleyxa Izmailova told ERR in an interview.

Last night came the unexpected announcement that the Center Party will form a coalition in the capital city with the Estonian Greens, who fell below the election threshold. It is understandable why the Center Party made such a decision, but why did the Greens go along with it?

We were made such a proposal. We did not immediately say yes, as we first wanted a very clear understanding of from what position and worldview we can do our part. Our meeting left us with the impression that the Center Party takes the Green Tallinn Project seriously, and that was the deciding factor for us.

Who found whom and when, exactly?

The Center Party invited us. Our position would not have allowed for us to make such a proposal.

Don't you consider it a risk if you become co-responsible for [the construction of] Reidi Road and other such things that you will go against your own worldviews and instead lose supporters?

The Reidi Road issue was very important for us, and we discussed it at length. We understand very well what is going on with it. We added to the coalition agreement that in the case of Reidi Road, environmental protection aspects must be taken more into consideration, for example by leaving old trees untouched. The Center Party was not of the position that everything regarding Reidi Road had been set in stone and nothing could be changed anymore; we can still make our own suggestions there.

It is also important for us that Tallinn makes it onto the list of Pesticide Free Towns, and that vegetable gardens are planted at Tallinn kindergartens. There were more such green things on our part added to the agreement.

On what level was this decision made? On the party level or in a narrower circle?

 

[We decided] on the council level. The Greens party is small enough that unlike large parties, our party does not include all kinds of subordinate organizations.

Were there any opponents or objections?

Nobody was categorically opposed. There were serious questions regarding certain matters, such as the very same Reidi Road you asked about.

[Center mayoral candidate] Taavi Aas' adviser Priit Simson wrote on social media that it is very likely that the name of the future Greens' deputy mayor begins with the letter Z. Will you become deputy mayor?

That is not certain. The decision will be made by Tallinn city council, who should be confirming the composition of the city government a week from now, on Nov. 9.

How does the Green's entering into a coalition in the capital relate to your plans for the Riigikogu elections?

It is definitely related; we will now have a much better opportunity to introduce and carry out our worldview.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

tallinncenter partyestonian greenszüleyxa izmailovainterviews


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Opinion
MORE NEWS
01.11

18,000 people unable to update their ID cards remotely

01.11

Royal Welsh begin serving in Estonia as part of NATO battle group

01.11

Police to use tasers starting summer 2018, says PPA director general

01.11

Technical errors making ID card certificate renewal difficult

01.11

Mikser, Luik: Catalonia not comparable to Estonia under USSR rule

01.11

Estonian prime minister offers condolences following attack in New York

31.10

Prefect: Officers who shot man acted according to training and PPA policy

31.10

Special envoy: Russia would consider invitation to Estonia's centennial

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
2017 local elections
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
12:44

VKG loses oil shale price dispute in court

11:53

Izmailova: Coalition with Center will benefit Greens in Riigikogu elections

10:51

35,000 people have renewed ID card certificates

09:42

Healthcare e-services to remain available after certificates are revoked

08:49

Center to lead Tallinn in coalition with Greens

01.11

NB8 meeting in Helsinki focuses on various modern challenges

01.11

MEPs call on Estonia to work toward EU-wide Magnitsky List sanctions

01.11

NIHD: Estonia's alcohol consumption per adult continues to drop in 2016

01.11

Swedbank CEO: Economic inequality in Estonia bigger than ever before

01.11

PÖFF organizers announce 2017 jury members

01.11

Estonia's business environment ranked 12th in world by World Bank

01.11

18,000 people unable to update their ID cards remotely

01.11

Royal Welsh begin serving in Estonia as part of NATO battle group

01.11

Police to use tasers starting summer 2018, says PPA director general

01.11

Technical errors making ID card certificate renewal difficult

01.11

Mikser, Luik: Catalonia not comparable to Estonia under USSR rule

01.11

Estonian prime minister offers condolences following attack in New York

31.10

Telia starts testing VDSL internet technology

31.10

Prefect: Officers who shot man acted according to training and PPA policy

31.10

Special envoy: Russia would consider invitation to Estonia's centennial

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: