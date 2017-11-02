news

VKG loses oil shale price dispute in court ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Oil shale being processed by VKG.
Oil shale being processed by VKG. Source: (Postimees/Scanpix)
Business

Northeastern Estonia-based shale oil producer Viru Keemia Grupp (VKG) lost in court in an oil shale dispute against state-owned energy group Eesti Energia and the Estonian Competition Authority.

Tallinn Administrative Court on Tuesday decided not to satisfy a claim filed by VKG AS and VKG Oil AS regarding the termination of a supervision proceeding. The Estonian Competition Authority found that the price charged by Eesti Energia to VKG for oil shale in 2013-2015 was in accordance with the Competition Act, the competition watchdog said.

The court determined that the Estonian Competition Authority's final conclusions regarding terminating the proceeding were lawful.

Oil shale is used primarily to produce electricity and shale oil. Eesti Energia and VKG are two of the biggest consumers of oil shale in Estonia. Eesti Energia Group has held the right to extract approximately 75 percent of oil shale, therefore it is easily the biggest oil shale extractor in Estonia.

VKG, meanwhile, is permitted to extract smaller volumes and at times can run short as a result. In such cases, VKG has historically purchased the needed oil shale from Eesti Energia.

VKG found that the price of the oil shale discriminated against the company. The Estonian Competition Authority, however, found that the prices were reasonably connected to the high electricity prices on international markets at the time and Eesti Energia's actions did not negatively affect competition.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

eesti energiaoil shalevkgcourt casestallinn administrative courtestonian competition authoritynatural resources


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Opinion
MORE NEWS
01.11

18,000 people unable to update their ID cards remotely

01.11

Royal Welsh begin serving in Estonia as part of NATO battle group

01.11

Police to use tasers starting summer 2018, says PPA director general

01.11

Technical errors making ID card certificate renewal difficult

01.11

Mikser, Luik: Catalonia not comparable to Estonia under USSR rule

01.11

Estonian prime minister offers condolences following attack in New York

31.10

Prefect: Officers who shot man acted according to training and PPA policy

31.10

Special envoy: Russia would consider invitation to Estonia's centennial

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
2017 local elections
FEATURE
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
12:44

VKG loses oil shale price dispute in court

11:53

Izmailova: Coalition with Center will benefit Greens in Riigikogu elections

10:51

35,000 people have renewed ID card certificates

09:42

Healthcare e-services to remain available after certificates are revoked

08:49

Center to lead Tallinn in coalition with Greens

01.11

NB8 meeting in Helsinki focuses on various modern challenges

01.11

MEPs call on Estonia to work toward EU-wide Magnitsky List sanctions

01.11

NIHD: Estonia's alcohol consumption per adult continues to drop in 2016

01.11

Swedbank CEO: Economic inequality in Estonia bigger than ever before

01.11

PÖFF organizers announce 2017 jury members

01.11

Estonia's business environment ranked 12th in world by World Bank

01.11

18,000 people unable to update their ID cards remotely

01.11

Royal Welsh begin serving in Estonia as part of NATO battle group

01.11

Police to use tasers starting summer 2018, says PPA director general

01.11

Technical errors making ID card certificate renewal difficult

01.11

Mikser, Luik: Catalonia not comparable to Estonia under USSR rule

01.11

Estonian prime minister offers condolences following attack in New York

31.10

Telia starts testing VDSL internet technology

31.10

Prefect: Officers who shot man acted according to training and PPA policy

31.10

Special envoy: Russia would consider invitation to Estonia's centennial

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: