news

State approves extension of Estonia's missions in Afghanistan, Iraq, Kosovo ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Estonian soldiers in Iraq.
Estonian soldiers in Iraq. Source: (mil.ee)
News

The Estonian government on Thursday approved the extension of the mission of the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) in Afghanistan, Iraq and Kosovo by a period of one year.

The government gave its nod to a motion to extend by one year the participation of the EDF in the Resolute Support NATO follow-up mission in Afghanistan with up to six personnel, and with up to 12 personnel for a period of no more than one month during troop rotation.

According to the motion, Estonia will continue next year to deploy a four-strong EOD team to Northern Afghanistan, where Germany is the framework nation, as well as have one staff officer serve at Resolute Support.

The budget of the Ministry of Defence sets aside €281,772 for the EDF's mission in Afghanistan in 2018.

The government also endorsed a motion according to which the EDF will once again participate in the international military operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq with up to 10 active service personnel next year.

The motion stated that Estonia is prepared, if necessary and possible, to increase its participation in the operation but it would remain within the quota. It also says that Estonian active service personnel will not participate in military operations on the territory of Syria. The main task of the Estonian defense personnel is to train the Iraqi security forces.

The budget of the Ministry of Defence sets aside €478,823 for costs related to the operation in Iraq.

Estonia has been participating in Operation Inherent Resolve since August 2016, when a six-strong training team began serving as part of the Danish contingent in the Anbar Province of Iraq. In addition, one Estonian senior officer is serving in Baghdad in a multinational military-strategic team, which advises Iraqi ministries and security forces.

The Estonian government likewise approved the extension of the participation of up to three Estonian active service personnel in the NATO KFOR operation in Kosovo until the end of 2018.

The Estonian personnel will serve at KFOR headquarters in Pristina.

NATO KFOR's mission is to contribute to maintaining a safe and secure environment in Kosovo, to support the development of a stable and peaceful Kosovo as well as the development of professional, democratic and multi-ethnic security structures in Kosovo. Its basic missions include crisis response, assistance to civilian authorities in responding to natural and other disasters, explosive ordnance disposal and civilian protection tasks.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

natoedfkosovoiraqafghanistanministry of defencemissions


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Opinion
MORE NEWS
01.11

MEPs call on Estonia to work toward EU-wide Magnitsky List sanctions

01.11

NIHD: Estonia's alcohol consumption per adult continues to drop in 2016

01.11

18,000 people unable to update their ID cards remotely

01.11

Royal Welsh begin serving in Estonia as part of NATO battle group

01.11

Police to use tasers starting summer 2018, says PPA director general

01.11

Technical errors making ID card certificate renewal difficult

01.11

Mikser, Luik: Catalonia not comparable to Estonia under USSR rule

01.11

Estonian prime minister offers condolences following attack in New York

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
2017 local elections
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
15:43

State approves extension of Estonia's missions in Afghanistan, Iraq, Kosovo

14:47

OECD praises Estonia as efficient, clever at UNESCO education conference

13:46

Center to lead Tallinn in coalition with Greens Updated

12:44

VKG loses oil shale price dispute in court

11:53

Izmailova: Coalition with Center will benefit Greens in Riigikogu elections

10:51

35,000 people have renewed ID card certificates

09:42

Healthcare e-services to remain available after certificates are revoked

01.11

NB8 meeting in Helsinki focuses on various modern challenges

01.11

MEPs call on Estonia to work toward EU-wide Magnitsky List sanctions

01.11

NIHD: Estonia's alcohol consumption per adult continues to drop in 2016

01.11

Swedbank CEO: Economic inequality in Estonia bigger than ever before

01.11

PÖFF organizers announce 2017 jury members

01.11

Estonia's business environment ranked 12th in world by World Bank

01.11

18,000 people unable to update their ID cards remotely

01.11

Royal Welsh begin serving in Estonia as part of NATO battle group

01.11

Police to use tasers starting summer 2018, says PPA director general

01.11

Technical errors making ID card certificate renewal difficult

01.11

Mikser, Luik: Catalonia not comparable to Estonia under USSR rule

01.11

Estonian prime minister offers condolences following attack in New York

31.10

Telia starts testing VDSL internet technology

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: