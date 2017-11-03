news

Siil 2018 exercise to include over 13,000 troops from 13 countries ({{commentsTotal}})

News
The campaign for Siil 2018 began on Thursday night. Nov. 2, 2017.
The campaign for Siil 2018 began on Thursday night. Nov. 2, 2017. Source: (Siim Verner Teder)
News

In all, over 13,000 soldiers from 13 countries are to take part in Siil 2018 ("Hedgehog 2018"), a defense exercise to be held in Southern Estonia in the first half of next May.

The two-week exercise, Estonia's largest yet, will begin on May 2, 2018, and take place across the entire country. The focus of the activity, however, will be on Viljandi, Tartu, Valga, Põlva and Võru Counties, military spokespeople told BNS on Thursday.

 

Altogether more than 13,000 members of the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF), Estonian Defence League (EDL) volunteers, reservists as well as allied and partner soldiers from 13 countries are expected to participate in the exercise.

In the course of the exercise, the combat readiness of EDF units will be evaluated and the performance of combat tasks and cooperation between the EDL and EDF units will be rehearsed.

Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces Gen. Riho Terras said that at next year's Siil exercise, a large portion of reservists and volunteers will rehearse the performance of tasks related to territorial defense.

"Territorial defense is the security blanket whose toughness and resilience our defense capability depends upon," Terras said.

The training exercise will be divided into three phases: a combat readiness phase lasting until May 4; an interoperability training and mortar and antitank live-fire exercise phase from May 5-7; and a phase of training battles from May 8-12. During the latter, the 2nd Infantry Brigade in conjunction with units from Germany, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania and the United States will rehearse action against mock enemy forces made up of the 1st Infantry Brigade and the NATO Battle Group stationed in Estonia.

More than 13,000 reservists, EDL volunteers, conscripts, active service personnel and allied soldiers took part in the previous Siil exercise in May 2015, where reservists made up more than half of the participating personnel.

The purpose of the 2015 exercise was to check the performance of various units and branches of the military in augmenting units that are in permanent readiness and the formation of units in rapid response readiness, as well as to rehearse combat by the 1st Infantry Brigade and tactical and operational command.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

edfsiilexercises


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

Opinion
MORE NEWS
02.11

35,000 people have renewed ID card certificates

02.11

Healthcare e-services to remain available after certificates are revoked

01.11

NB8 meeting in Helsinki focuses on various modern challenges

01.11

MEPs call on Estonia to work toward EU-wide Magnitsky List sanctions

01.11

NIHD: Estonia's alcohol consumption per adult continues to drop in 2016

01.11

18,000 people unable to update their ID cards remotely

01.11

Royal Welsh begin serving in Estonia as part of NATO battle group

01.11

Police to use tasers starting summer 2018, says PPA director general

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
2017 local elections
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
09:50

Government to close ID card certificates with security risk at midnight

08:53

Siil 2018 exercise to include over 13,000 troops from 13 countries

02.11

Estonian MPs meet with Libyan foreign minister

02.11

Estonian police fire service weapon to stop attack 8 times in 5 years

02.11

State approves extension of Estonia's missions in Afghanistan, Iraq, Kosovo

02.11

OECD praises Estonia as efficient, clever at UNESCO education conference

02.11

Center to lead Tallinn in coalition with Greens Updated

02.11

VKG loses oil shale price dispute in court

02.11

Izmailova: Coalition with Center will benefit Greens in Riigikogu elections

02.11

35,000 people have renewed ID card certificates

02.11

Healthcare e-services to remain available after certificates are revoked

01.11

NB8 meeting in Helsinki focuses on various modern challenges

01.11

MEPs call on Estonia to work toward EU-wide Magnitsky List sanctions

01.11

NIHD: Estonia's alcohol consumption per adult continues to drop in 2016

01.11

Swedbank CEO: Economic inequality in Estonia bigger than ever before

01.11

PÖFF organizers announce 2017 jury members

01.11

Estonia's business environment ranked 12th in world by World Bank

01.11

18,000 people unable to update their ID cards remotely

01.11

Royal Welsh begin serving in Estonia as part of NATO battle group

01.11

Police to use tasers starting summer 2018, says PPA director general

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: