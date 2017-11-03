news

Kõlvart elected chairman of Tallinn City Council ({{commentsTotal}})

News
The first meeting of the new Tallinn City Council, headed by newly-elected council chairman Mihhail Kõlvart (Center).
The first meeting of the new Tallinn City Council, headed by newly-elected council chairman Mihhail Kõlvart (Center). Source: (Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR)
News

The new composition of Tallinn City Council convened for its first meeting on Thursday, where the council elected Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) its new chairman, and Toivo Tootsen (Center) and Mart Luik (IRL) its deputy chairmen.

The city council elected Center Party member Mihhail Kõlvart chairman with 41 votes. Social Democrat (SDE) Helve Särgava, the other candidate for council chair, received 33 votes.

Longtime Center Party group chairman Toivo Tootsen was elected first deputy chairman of the council with 43 votes. The opposition then nominated Ülle Rajasalu (Reform) and Mart Luik (IRL) as candidates for second deputy chair. Luik won with 43 votes, hinting at the Center Party's support.

Michal: IRL also on Center's side in Tallinn

Kristen Michal, who had been the Reform Party's mayoral candidate in the recent local elections, posted a pointed critique on social media in which he noted that the first Tallinn City Council meeting proved that in addition to the Estonian Greens, the Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL) is also on the Center Party's side in Tallinn.

"The price is a few-thousand-euro job for Mart Luik," Michal wrote. "Reminds me of Abdul Turay. And [IRL member Urmas] Reinsalu's call for a strong and cooperative opposition prior to the elections. Red roses from Kõlvart to his partner Luik is a nice gift to a partner in any case. The red on his face will last for the next four years."

City council chairman and Center Party group chairman Mihhail Kõlvart said that the office of council chairman is a great honor and will grant him the best opportunity stand for the interests of city residents.

"I want to bring Tallinn City Council closer to the people, make our work here clearer to city residents and involve Tallinn residents more in the city council's work," he said.

IRL itself sent a message following the city council meeting confirming that there could be no talk of any sort of deals.

IRL: There was no deal with Center

"There was no deal between opposition parties and there was no deal with the Center Party either," said IRL group chairwoman Riina Solman regarding Luik's election as the council's second deputy chairman. "We nominated our strong and capable candidate."

Luik noted as "essential" that all decisions affecting the capital city be substantially debated and approved by the city council, not "privately decided behind one party's closed doors."

He also noted that it was IRL in particular that stressed that Tallinn must be rid of corruption and wastefulness, adding that the city council would work toward these goals in its work.

The chairman of Tallinn City Council will earn a monthly wage of €5,288.40. The deputy chairmen's wages have not yet been revealed.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

tallinnmihhail kõlvarttallinn city council


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Opinion
MORE NEWS
02.11

Center to lead Tallinn in coalition with Greens Updated

02.11

Izmailova: Coalition with Center will benefit Greens in Riigikogu elections

02.11

35,000 people have renewed ID card certificates

02.11

Healthcare e-services to remain available after certificates are revoked

01.11

NB8 meeting in Helsinki focuses on various modern challenges

01.11

MEPs call on Estonia to work toward EU-wide Magnitsky List sanctions

01.11

NIHD: Estonia's alcohol consumption per adult continues to drop in 2016

01.11

18,000 people unable to update their ID cards remotely

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
2017 local elections
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
11:49

PPA, Elisa to open Mobile ID service points this weekend

10:47

Kõlvart elected chairman of Tallinn City Council

09:50

Government to close ID card certificates with security risk at midnight

08:53

Siil 2018 exercise to include over 13,000 troops from 13 countries

02.11

Estonian MPs meet with Libyan foreign minister

02.11

Estonian police fire service weapon to stop attack 8 times in 5 years

02.11

State approves extension of Estonia's missions in Afghanistan, Iraq, Kosovo

02.11

OECD praises Estonia as efficient, clever at UNESCO education conference

02.11

Center to lead Tallinn in coalition with Greens Updated

02.11

VKG loses oil shale price dispute in court

02.11

Izmailova: Coalition with Center will benefit Greens in Riigikogu elections

02.11

35,000 people have renewed ID card certificates

02.11

Healthcare e-services to remain available after certificates are revoked

01.11

NB8 meeting in Helsinki focuses on various modern challenges

01.11

MEPs call on Estonia to work toward EU-wide Magnitsky List sanctions

01.11

NIHD: Estonia's alcohol consumption per adult continues to drop in 2016

01.11

Swedbank CEO: Economic inequality in Estonia bigger than ever before

01.11

PÖFF organizers announce 2017 jury members

01.11

Estonia's business environment ranked 12th in world by World Bank

01.11

18,000 people unable to update their ID cards remotely

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: