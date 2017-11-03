news

Estonians abroad must visit closest embassy to renew ID cards

The detected security risk affects 750,000 Estonian ID cards issued beginning October 2014.
The detected security risk affects 750,000 Estonian ID cards issued beginning October 2014. Source: (Erik Prozes/Postimees/Scanpix)
Estonians living abroad who are unable to remotely renew their ID card's certificates on their own will have to visit their closest Estonian embassy in person to apply for a new ID card.

Margit Ratnik, head of the Development Department of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), recommends Estonians abroad to first continue trying to renew their ID card certificates remotely.

"The first attempt may not work, but it may work after the second attempt," Ratnik said. "Definitely give it a few tries."

Those who are still unable to renew their certificates, however, will have to pay a visit to the nearest Embassy of the Republic of Estonia to submit a written application for a replacement ID card on the basis of a guarantee procedure. Those applying for replacement cards must indicate on their form where they wish to pick up their new ID card — whether at an embassy or an honorary consulate.

While honorary consuls can issue ID cards, they cannot by law accept document applications. ID cards also cannot be delivered by mail, as the envelope also contains the card's associated PINs. The PPA is, however, working on a solution which would allow for them to begin issuing ID cards by mail.

Due to current high volumes, it may take up to three weeks to receive a new ID card abroad.

ID cards issued by the PPA beginning on Oct. 25 include new chips not affected by the detected security risk.

Ratnik admitted that the network of Estonian embassies worldwide is sparse, and that Estonians living in Asia and the U.S. will likely have to travel the farthest to visit their local Estonian embassy.

"If the ID card is close to expiring, an application can be submitted through the e-application system, and that application will be sent directly to Estonia," the PPA official advised. "You don't need an ID card for this; you can use banking passwords for authentication; Mobile ID works for this as well."

Editor: Aili Vahtla

