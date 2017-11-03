news

E-residents, others can use ID cards until midnight to set up Smart-ID ({{commentsTotal}})

News
A number of Estonian banks and other businesses have already adopted Smart-ID as a means of user authentication.
A number of Estonian banks and other businesses have already adopted Smart-ID as a means of user authentication. Source: (Swedbank Eesti/Facebook)
News

Estonian ID cards, including e-residency cards, vulnerable to a detected security risk can be used until midnight on Friday night to set up Smart-ID, an electronic identity solution provided by SK ID Solutions.

The Estonian government on Thursday night decided to suspend the certificates of all ID cards vulnerable to a security risk first detected in late August as of midnight on Friday night, a decision that will affect the holders of over 750,000 ID cards who have not yet been able to update their certificates. Until midnight, however, these ID cards can be used to set up a Smart-ID, SK ID Solutions spokesperson Liisa Lukin told BNS on Friday.

Once the certificates have been suspended, it will still be possible to set up a Smart-ID at Swedbank and SEB bank branches.

While it cannot currently be used like an ID card to provide legally-binding digital signatures, Smart-ID can be used to access several financial, educational, telecommunications, energy and retail trade services.

To use Smart-ID, a user must download the Smart-ID app from the Google Play store or App Store on their smart device and identify themselves using their Mobile ID or ID card. As with the ID card and Mobile ID, Smart-ID also requires the use of PIN1 and PIN2 codes, which the user will create within the app. The Smart-ID is free of charge.

SK ID Solutions, founded and owned by Swedbank, SEB Bank and Telia Eesti, is Estonia's partner in issuing certificates for identity documents.

e-Residency director: Leading digitally means new challenges

In a Friday blog post with information aimed at Estonia's e-residents, e-Residency managing director Kaspar Korjus apologized for the inconvenience this issue has caused, but noted that protecting the integrity of users' digital identities must come first.

 

"Estonia is proud to be a digital leader and help spread the benefits of our digital nation to as many people around the world as possible through e-Residency," Korjus said. "That also means we will sometimes be the first to encounter new challenges and must take responsibility for the solution. We will always do so with full transparency because our digital nation depends on the trust of all its people —  citizens, residents, and e-residents."

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

sebe-residencyswedbankid cardssmart-idmobile id


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Opinion
MORE NEWS
02.11

State approves extension of Estonia's missions in Afghanistan, Iraq, Kosovo

02.11

OECD praises Estonia as efficient, clever at UNESCO education conference

02.11

Center to lead Tallinn in coalition with Greens Updated

02.11

Izmailova: Coalition with Center will benefit Greens in Riigikogu elections

02.11

35,000 people have renewed ID card certificates

02.11

Healthcare e-services to remain available after certificates are revoked

01.11

NB8 meeting in Helsinki focuses on various modern challenges

01.11

MEPs call on Estonia to work toward EU-wide Magnitsky List sanctions

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
2017 local elections
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
13:54

E-residents, others can use ID cards until midnight to set up Smart-ID

13:26

PPA, Elisa to open Mobile ID service points this weekend Updated

12:51

Estonians abroad must visit closest embassy to renew ID cards

10:47

Kõlvart elected chairman of Tallinn City Council

09:50

Government to close ID card certificates with security risk at midnight

08:53

Siil 2018 exercise to include over 13,000 troops from 13 countries

02.11

Estonian MPs meet with Libyan foreign minister

02.11

Estonian police fire service weapon to stop attack 8 times in 5 years

02.11

State approves extension of Estonia's missions in Afghanistan, Iraq, Kosovo

02.11

OECD praises Estonia as efficient, clever at UNESCO education conference

02.11

Center to lead Tallinn in coalition with Greens Updated

02.11

VKG loses oil shale price dispute in court

02.11

Izmailova: Coalition with Center will benefit Greens in Riigikogu elections

02.11

35,000 people have renewed ID card certificates

02.11

Healthcare e-services to remain available after certificates are revoked

01.11

NB8 meeting in Helsinki focuses on various modern challenges

01.11

MEPs call on Estonia to work toward EU-wide Magnitsky List sanctions

01.11

NIHD: Estonia's alcohol consumption per adult continues to drop in 2016

01.11

Swedbank CEO: Economic inequality in Estonia bigger than ever before

01.11

PÖFF organizers announce 2017 jury members

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: