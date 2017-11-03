Nordica passengers top 60,000 in October

The flag carrier also retained the largest market share of airlines with flights departing from Tallinn at 27 percent, according to a company press release.

Nordica operated a total of 1,146 flights in October, with 98 percent of all planned flights taking off, 81 percent within 15 minutes of their scheduled departure time.

The airline's most popular destinations were Munich, Warsaw and Stockholm.

Successful summer season

Nordica carried more than 420,000 passengers in all during its 2017 summer season, 160,000 more than during the same period last year.

The most popular vacation destinations included Split and Rijeka, Croatia, Nice, France, and Odessa, Ukraine.

Two new destinations to be included in Nordica's 2018 summer schedule are Constanta, Romania, and Ohrid, Macedonia, announced marketing and communications director Toomas Uibo.