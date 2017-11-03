Ratas: EU presidency partners have helped Estonia build bridges to Europe

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) at a reception at the Stenbock House on Friday thanked the primary partners and sponsors of the current Estonian presidency of the Council of the EU who have contributed to the success of the events that took place in Tallinn in recent months.

It is yet too early to talk about the end of the Estonian presidency, as meetings will continue in both Brussels and Luxembourg, but the important events that took place in Tallinn over the span of four months would not have been successful without the strong support from within the country, Ratas said according to a government press release.

"It is important to include partners from the public and private sectors to achieve the best possible results in organizing high-level events and hosting guests," the prime minister said. "I wish to sincerely acknowledge all parties who were involved for the time, goods, and services they provided — thanks to their contribution, we have built many new bridges during the Estonian presidency.

Alari Kolk, representative of BMW Inchcape Eesti, who spoke at the event in the name of entrepreneurs, said that the Estonian presidency of the Council of the EU was of historic importance for Estonia as well as for the company, as it was a great challenge. "The decision of the Government Office to trust BMW's premium-class vehicles for transportation during the presidency was a great honour and hopefully we can continue our successful cooperation on similar international projects in the future."

According to Liina Oja, a representative of Tallinn Creative Hub, where most events of the Estonian EU presidency took place, the creative and cultural center was honored to host important guests from Estonia and Europe alike. "Tallinn Creative Hub generated excitement among the guests and many will certainly remember its unique industrial architecture."

AS Andmevara, AS United Motors, Carmen Catering, OÜ Dada AD, Dunker Estonia OÜ, DSV Transport AS, Estonian Public Broadcasting, Estravel AS, Event Catering OÜ, Event Center OÜ, Eventech OÜ, AS GoBus, Guardtime, Hilton Tallinn Park Hotel, Identity Ltd, AS Kalev, AS Tallinna Lennujaam, AS Liviko, Microsoft, Milrem AS, Nordic Hotels OÜ, chef Peeter Pihel, the Police and Border Guard Board, Radisson Blu Hotel Olümpia, Radisson Blu Sky Hotel, the Centre of Registers and Information Systems, Sangar AS, Silberauto Eesti AS, Sixt Eesti, Swissotel Tallinn, AS Tallink Grupp, Tallinn Creative Hub, Tallinn City Government, Tere AS, Trinidad Wiseman OÜ, Vaikla Stuudio, Web Expert OÜ, and Viksel Studio all received letters of appreciation from the prime minister.

In all, the Government Office concluded 126 contracts with 110 partners to organize the presidency. Sponsors contributed an estimated €1.6 million worth of products and services for the half-year presidency.