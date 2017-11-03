news

Ratas: EU presidency partners have helped Estonia build bridges to Europe ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) and representatives of partners and sponsors at the Estonian presidency partners' reception at the Stenbock House in Tallinn on Friday. Nov. 3, 2017.
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) and representatives of partners and sponsors at the Estonian presidency partners' reception at the Stenbock House in Tallinn on Friday. Nov. 3, 2017. Source: (Annika Haas/EU2017EE)
Business

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) at a reception at the Stenbock House on Friday thanked the primary partners and sponsors of the current Estonian presidency of the Council of the EU who have contributed to the success of the events that took place in Tallinn in recent months.

It is yet too early to talk about the end of the Estonian presidency, as meetings will continue in both Brussels and Luxembourg, but the important events that took place in Tallinn over the span of four months would not have been successful without the strong support from within the country, Ratas said according to a government press release.

"It is important to include partners from the public and private sectors to achieve the best possible results in organizing high-level events and hosting guests," the prime minister said. "I wish to sincerely acknowledge all parties who were involved for the time, goods, and services they provided — thanks to their contribution, we have built many new bridges during the Estonian presidency.

Alari Kolk, representative of BMW Inchcape Eesti, who spoke at the event in the name of entrepreneurs, said that the Estonian presidency of the Council of the EU was of historic importance for Estonia as well as for the company, as it was a great challenge. "The decision of the Government Office to trust BMW's premium-class vehicles for transportation during the presidency was a great honour and hopefully we can continue our successful cooperation on similar international projects in the future."

According to Liina Oja, a representative of Tallinn Creative Hub, where most events of the Estonian EU presidency took place, the creative and cultural center was honored to host important guests from Estonia and Europe alike. "Tallinn Creative Hub generated excitement among the guests and many will certainly remember its unique industrial architecture."

AS Andmevara, AS United Motors, Carmen Catering, OÜ Dada AD, Dunker Estonia OÜ, DSV Transport AS, Estonian Public Broadcasting, Estravel AS, Event Catering OÜ, Event Center OÜ, Eventech OÜ, AS GoBus, Guardtime, Hilton Tallinn Park Hotel, Identity Ltd, AS Kalev, AS Tallinna Lennujaam, AS Liviko, Microsoft, Milrem AS, Nordic Hotels OÜ, chef Peeter Pihel, the Police and Border Guard Board, Radisson Blu Hotel Olümpia, Radisson Blu Sky Hotel, the Centre of Registers and Information Systems, Sangar AS, Silberauto Eesti AS, Sixt Eesti, Swissotel Tallinn, AS Tallink Grupp, Tallinn Creative Hub, Tallinn City Government, Tere AS, Trinidad Wiseman OÜ, Vaikla Stuudio, Web Expert OÜ, and Viksel Studio all received letters of appreciation from the prime minister.

In all, the Government Office concluded 126 contracts with 110 partners to organize the presidency. Sponsors contributed an estimated €1.6 million worth of products and services for the half-year presidency.   

Editor: Aili Vahtla

eu presidencyjüri rataseu2017ee


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

Opinion
MORE NEWS
08:53

Siil 2018 exercise to include over 13,000 troops from 13 countries

02.11

Estonian MPs meet with Libyan foreign minister

02.11

Estonian police fire service weapon to stop attack 8 times in 5 years

02.11

State approves extension of Estonia's missions in Afghanistan, Iraq, Kosovo

02.11

OECD praises Estonia as efficient, clever at UNESCO education conference

02.11

Center to lead Tallinn in coalition with Greens Updated

02.11

Izmailova: Coalition with Center will benefit Greens in Riigikogu elections

02.11

35,000 people have renewed ID card certificates

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
2017 local elections
FEATURE
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
16:46

Ratas: EU presidency partners have helped Estonia build bridges to Europe

15:43

Free Party, Reform file 31 amendments to state budget bill

14:48

Nordica passengers top 60,000 in October

13:54

E-residents, others can use ID cards until midnight to set up Smart-ID

13:26

PPA, Elisa to open Mobile ID service points this weekend Updated

12:51

Estonians abroad must visit closest embassy to renew ID cards

10:47

Kõlvart elected chairman of Tallinn City Council

09:50

Government to suspend ID card certificates with security risk at midnight

08:53

Siil 2018 exercise to include over 13,000 troops from 13 countries

02.11

Estonian MPs meet with Libyan foreign minister

02.11

Estonian police fire service weapon to stop attack 8 times in 5 years

02.11

State approves extension of Estonia's missions in Afghanistan, Iraq, Kosovo

02.11

OECD praises Estonia as efficient, clever at UNESCO education conference

02.11

Center to lead Tallinn in coalition with Greens Updated

02.11

VKG loses oil shale price dispute in court

02.11

Izmailova: Coalition with Center will benefit Greens in Riigikogu elections

02.11

35,000 people have renewed ID card certificates

02.11

Healthcare e-services to remain available after certificates are revoked

01.11

NB8 meeting in Helsinki focuses on various modern challenges

01.11

MEPs call on Estonia to work toward EU-wide Magnitsky List sanctions

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: