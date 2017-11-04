news

RB Rail: Rail Baltica would boost real estate development ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Render of the
Render of the "Water Strider" design for the Rail Baltic station in Pärnu.
Business

The Rail Baltica project will also have a positive affect on real estate development in the Baltic States, RB Rail CEO Baiba Rubesa said at the Baltic Real Estate Leaders Forum on Friday.

"This line will be significant for business because of new and fast cargo chains from Europe. New logistics centers can be developed along the railway line, cities near railway stations can develop new large shopping centers and other projects," she said.

Rubesa also said that Rail Baltic can promote the development of housing construction. "For example, Pärnu will be an hour away from Tallinn and Riga by train, Panevėžys will be an hour away from Riga and Kaunas. This could give an impulse to people to purchase housing in Pärnu and work in Tallinn or Riga, for example," she said.

Rubesa brought up the United Kingdom as an example, where real estate prices along the Crossrail line connecting Greater London with the surrounding area to the west and the east of the city have increased, and many new business projects have appeared. Another example is the Øresund Bridge between Sweden and Denmark that removed obstacles, and where now it makes no difference in which country one lives and works.

"The goal of Rail Baltic is to bring the Baltic states much closer to the center of Europe, and to symbolically remove the borders between the Baltic states, Poland, and the rest of Europe," Rubesa said.

RB Rail is a joint venture by the three Baltic states founded in October 2014. The Rail Baltica project includes the construction of a direct railway connection between the Baltic states and the European railway network with speeds of up to 240 km/h for passenger trains and 120 km/h for freight trains.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS

rail baltic


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

Opinion
MORE NEWS
03.11

Kõlvart elected chairman of Tallinn City Council

03.11

Government to suspend ID card certificates with security risk at midnight

03.11

Siil 2018 exercise to include over 13,000 troops from 13 countries

02.11

Estonian MPs meet with Libyan foreign minister

02.11

Estonian police fire service weapon to stop attack 8 times in 5 years

02.11

State approves extension of Estonia's missions in Afghanistan, Iraq, Kosovo

02.11

OECD praises Estonia as efficient, clever at UNESCO education conference

02.11

Center to lead Tallinn in coalition with Greens

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
2017 local elections
FEATURE
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
12:00

RB Rail: Rail Baltica would boost real estate development

10:05

Estonia to store crop seeds in Global Seed Vault

03.11

Estonians abroad can apply for new ID card via email Updated

03.11

Transferwise ends fiscal year with profit for first time

03.11

Ratas: EU presidency partners have helped Estonia build bridges to Europe

03.11

Free Party, Reform file 31 amendments to state budget bill

03.11

Nordica passengers top 60,000 in October

03.11

E-residents, others can use ID cards until midnight to set up Smart-ID

03.11

PPA, Elisa to open Mobile ID service points this weekend Updated

03.11

Kõlvart elected chairman of Tallinn City Council

03.11

Government to suspend ID card certificates with security risk at midnight

03.11

Siil 2018 exercise to include over 13,000 troops from 13 countries

02.11

Estonian MPs meet with Libyan foreign minister

02.11

Estonian police fire service weapon to stop attack 8 times in 5 years

02.11

State approves extension of Estonia's missions in Afghanistan, Iraq, Kosovo

02.11

OECD praises Estonia as efficient, clever at UNESCO education conference

02.11

Center to lead Tallinn in coalition with Greens

02.11

VKG loses oil shale price dispute in court

02.11

Izmailova: Coalition with Center will benefit Greens in Riigikogu elections

02.11

35,000 people have renewed ID card certificates

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: