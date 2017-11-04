ID card updates: PPA offices open on Saturday and Sunday

The Interior Ministry's Center for Information Technology and Development (SMIT) is dealing with the technical difficulties concerning the updating of ID-cards that arose before noon on Saturday and said that they were in the process of solving the problem.

Technical difficulties have interrupted the updating of ID cards at the service offices of the Police and Border Guard (PPA) on Saturday morning.

As of 12 o'clock, PPA's Pärnu, Rapla, Paide, Haapsalu, Jõhvi and Narva offices as well as the Pinna St. service office in Tallinn were able to continue.

PPA said they will keep their offices open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days of the weekend, and will open service points at five hospitals across Estonia to enable doctors, nurses, and pharmacists to get the update without having to spend time online or standing in line at one of their branches.

In addition to updating the certificates of the ID cards, it will also be possible over the weekend to activate Mobile IDs as well as receive documents.

Starting Nov. 6, the remote updating will be opened again to everyone, and updates can be performed until Mar. 31, 2018, when the security certificates of the cards containing the faulty chip will be revoked.

The security risk affects approximately 800,000 chips on ID cards issued by Estonia between October 2014 and late October 2017. To eliminate the danger of identity theft, the info on the chip needs to be updated.