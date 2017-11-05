news

Tallinn Airport: Suspicious object found, passengers evacuated on Saturday ({{commentsTotal}})

News
The airport was evacuated on Saturday, but returned to normal operations later in the day.
The airport was evacuated on Saturday, but returned to normal operations later in the day. Source: (Taavi Eilat/ERR)
News

Tallinn Airport on Saturday evacuated the passenger terminal for safety reasons, as a suspicious object was found in the airport building.

Spokespeople for the North prefecture of the Police and Border Guard Board told ERR that police officials and a bomb disposal unit were on the scene but were unable to specify what exactly it was that raised suspicions of a bomb.

The airport resumed normal operation after the harmlessness of an object that caused suspicions was determined, the news portal of the public broadcaster ERR reported.

Tallinn Airport on Saturday evacuated the passenger terminal for safety reasons, as a suspicious object was found in the airport building. The object later turned out to be a sex toy. Spokespeople for the North prefecture of the Police and Border Guard Board told ERR that police officials and a bomb disposal unit were on the scene.

The adult toy caught the eye of the staff at the luggage security check. The bomb disposal unit called to the scene determined that it was a sex toy meant for men.

The airport resumed regular operation slightly after 1 p.m.

 

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS, ERR

tallinn airport


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Opinion
MORE NEWS
03.11

PPA, Elisa to open Mobile ID service points this weekend

03.11

Kõlvart elected chairman of Tallinn City Council

03.11

Government to suspend ID card certificates with security risk at midnight

03.11

Siil 2018 exercise to include over 13,000 troops from 13 countries

02.11

Estonian MPs meet with Libyan foreign minister

02.11

Estonian police fire service weapon to stop attack 8 times in 5 years

02.11

State approves extension of Estonia's missions in Afghanistan, Iraq, Kosovo

02.11

OECD praises Estonia as efficient, clever at UNESCO education conference

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
2017 local elections
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
12:44

Tallinn Airport: Suspicious object found, passengers evacuated on Saturday

04.11

Estonian woman caught with 2 kg of hashish in Norway

04.11

ID card updates: PPA offices open on Saturday and Sunday

04.11

RB Rail: Rail Baltica would boost real estate development

04.11

Estonia to store crop seeds in Global Seed Vault

03.11

Estonians abroad can apply for new ID card via email

03.11

Transferwise ends fiscal year with profit for first time

03.11

Ratas: EU presidency partners have helped Estonia build bridges to Europe

03.11

Free Party, Reform file 31 amendments to state budget bill

03.11

Nordica passengers top 60,000 in October

03.11

E-residents, others can use ID cards until midnight to set up Smart-ID

03.11

PPA, Elisa to open Mobile ID service points this weekend

03.11

Kõlvart elected chairman of Tallinn City Council

03.11

Government to suspend ID card certificates with security risk at midnight

03.11

Siil 2018 exercise to include over 13,000 troops from 13 countries

02.11

Estonian MPs meet with Libyan foreign minister

02.11

Estonian police fire service weapon to stop attack 8 times in 5 years

02.11

State approves extension of Estonia's missions in Afghanistan, Iraq, Kosovo

02.11

OECD praises Estonia as efficient, clever at UNESCO education conference

02.11

Center to lead Tallinn in coalition with Greens

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: