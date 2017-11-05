Tallinn Airport: Suspicious object found, passengers evacuated on Saturday

Tallinn Airport on Saturday evacuated the passenger terminal for safety reasons, as a suspicious object was found in the airport building.

Spokespeople for the North prefecture of the Police and Border Guard Board told ERR that police officials and a bomb disposal unit were on the scene but were unable to specify what exactly it was that raised suspicions of a bomb.

The airport resumed normal operation after the harmlessness of an object that caused suspicions was determined, the news portal of the public broadcaster ERR reported.

The adult toy caught the eye of the staff at the luggage security check. The bomb disposal unit called to the scene determined that it was a sex toy meant for men.

The airport resumed regular operation slightly after 1 p.m.