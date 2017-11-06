Reform, Center announce city government picks in Tartu

news

The Reform Party and the Center Party, which signed a coalition agreement in Tartu last week, announced their choices for the city's mayor, deputy mayors and city council chair.

The Center Party's Tartu chapter decided on Sunday that Aadu Must, currently serving as MP, will become chairman of Tartu City Council.

According to the coalition agreement, the Center Party was also granted two deputy mayor positions, reported ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera."

The Center Party has nominated Madis Lepajõe, the current deputy secretary general for youth and foreign relations at the Ministry of Education and Research, for the position of deputy mayor responsible for culture, education and sports, and Monica Ranna, the current director of the Harju County office of the Environmental Inspectorate, for the position of deputy mayor responsible for municipal property and finance.

The Reform Party likewise announced their choices for deputy mayor on Friday, nominating Reno Laidre for the position of deputy mayor responsible for urban planning, Tiia Teppan for the position of deputy mayor responsible for social affairs and Raimond Tamm for the position of deputy mayor responsible for entrepreneurship.

Reform nominated incumbent Urmas Klaas for the position of mayor.

Members of the new Tartu city government are to be confirmed on Nov. 14.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

