news

Transaviabaltika operates 106 flights to Western islands in October ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Transaviabaltika plane.
Transaviabaltika plane. Source: (Transaviabaltika)
Business

Transaviabaltika, which operates flights connecting Tallinn to the capitals of the major Western Estonian islands of Saaremaa and Hiiumaa, operated a total of 106 flights to the two islands in October.

While passenger numbers increased on the Kuressaare route, the load factor on Kärdla flights remained modest.

Transaviabaltika operated a total of 53 flights on its Tallinn-Kuressaare-Tallinn route in October, serving 1,359 passengers. The airline likewise operated 53 flights on its Tallinn-Kärdla-Tallinn route last month, serving 715 passengers.

According to airline representative Rene Must, the load factor was 67 percent on the Kuressaare route and 36 percent on the Kärdla route.

"Compared to the same period last year, the number of passengers on the Kuressaare route has increased, but there was no growth on the Kärdla route," Must said, adding that the number of passengers on the Kärdla route is affected by the island airport's lack of an instrument landing system (ILS), which helps planes land safely when pilots are unable to establish visual contact with the runway.

"In poor weather conditions, permanent residents cannot count on on-schedule departures, and once a traveler has experienced a late departure, they prefer maritime and land transport, which is significantly more time-consuming, but more reliable," he explained.

In order to stimulate the fall-winter low season, Transaviabaltika released discount tickets through the end of December on its homepage.

Lithuanian airline Transaviabaltika, which operates under the project Saartelennuliinid in Estonia, operates 12 flights per week on its Tallinn-Kuressaare-Tallinn and Tallinn-Kärdla-Tallinn routes.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications contract with the airline is through May 31, 2019.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

transportflightstransaviabaltikaislands


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Opinion
MORE NEWS
04.11

Estonia to store crop seeds in Global Seed Vault

03.11

Estonians abroad can apply for new ID card via email

03.11

Free Party, Reform file 31 amendments to state budget bill

03.11

E-residents, others can use ID cards until midnight to set up Smart-ID

03.11

PPA, Elisa to open Mobile ID service points this weekend

03.11

Kõlvart elected chairman of Tallinn City Council

03.11

Government to suspend ID card certificates with security risk at midnight

03.11

Siil 2018 exercise to include over 13,000 troops from 13 countries

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
2017 local elections
FEATURE
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
10:53

Estonia offers condolences after mass shooting at Texas church

09:48

Transaviabaltika operates 106 flights to Western islands in October

08:50

Reform, Center announce city government picks in Tartu

05.11

Estonian EU presidency to host diversity conference in Tallinn

05.11

ID card updates continue, 13,000 update certificates on Saturday

05.11

Tallinn Airport: Suspicious object found, passengers evacuated on Saturday

04.11

Estonian woman caught with 2 kg of hashish in Norway

04.11

ID card updates: PPA offices open on Saturday and Sunday

04.11

RB Rail: Rail Baltica would boost real estate development

04.11

Estonia to store crop seeds in Global Seed Vault

03.11

Estonians abroad can apply for new ID card via email

03.11

Transferwise ends fiscal year with profit for first time

03.11

Ratas: EU presidency partners have helped Estonia build bridges to Europe

03.11

Free Party, Reform file 31 amendments to state budget bill

03.11

Nordica passengers top 60,000 in October

03.11

E-residents, others can use ID cards until midnight to set up Smart-ID

03.11

PPA, Elisa to open Mobile ID service points this weekend

03.11

Kõlvart elected chairman of Tallinn City Council

03.11

Government to suspend ID card certificates with security risk at midnight

03.11

Siil 2018 exercise to include over 13,000 troops from 13 countries

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: