Estonia offers condolences after mass shooting at Texas church

Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) offered his condolences to U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson following a mass shooting at a small-town church in Texas on Sunday.

"I express my sincere condolences to the next of kin of the victims of this terrible event," Mikser said according to a ministry press release. "Such brutal acts of violence are shocking and inhuman, and we strongly condemn them."

According to current information, 26 people were killed and 20 more injured in a mass shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, a small town near San Antonio.

The attack is one of the deadliest shootings in recent U.S. history, and follows just over one month after a mass shooting in Las Vegas left 59 dead and over 500 injured.