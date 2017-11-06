news

Estonia offers condolences after mass shooting at Texas church ({{commentsTotal}})

News
26 people were killed and dozens more injured in a mass shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday. Nov. 5, 2017.
26 people were killed and dozens more injured in a mass shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday. Nov. 5, 2017. Source: (Reuters/Scanpix)
News

Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) offered his condolences to U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson following a mass shooting at a small-town church in Texas on Sunday.

"I express my sincere condolences to the next of kin of the victims of this terrible event," Mikser said according to a ministry press release. "Such brutal acts of violence are shocking and inhuman, and we strongly condemn them."

According to current information, 26 people were killed and 20 more injured in a mass shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, a small town near San Antonio.

The attack is one of the deadliest shootings in recent U.S. history, and follows just over one month after a mass shooting in Las Vegas left 59 dead and over 500 injured.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

condolences


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Opinion
MORE NEWS
04.11

Estonia to store crop seeds in Global Seed Vault

03.11

Estonians abroad can apply for new ID card via email

03.11

Free Party, Reform file 31 amendments to state budget bill

03.11

E-residents, others can use ID cards until midnight to set up Smart-ID

03.11

PPA, Elisa to open Mobile ID service points this weekend

03.11

Kõlvart elected chairman of Tallinn City Council

03.11

Government to suspend ID card certificates with security risk at midnight

03.11

Siil 2018 exercise to include over 13,000 troops from 13 countries

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
2017 local elections
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
10:53

Estonia offers condolences after mass shooting at Texas church

09:48

Transaviabaltika operates 106 flights to Western islands in October

08:50

Reform, Center announce city government picks in Tartu

05.11

Estonian EU presidency to host diversity conference in Tallinn

05.11

ID card updates continue, 13,000 update certificates on Saturday

05.11

Tallinn Airport: Suspicious object found, passengers evacuated on Saturday

04.11

Estonian woman caught with 2 kg of hashish in Norway

04.11

ID card updates: PPA offices open on Saturday and Sunday

04.11

RB Rail: Rail Baltica would boost real estate development

04.11

Estonia to store crop seeds in Global Seed Vault

03.11

Estonians abroad can apply for new ID card via email

03.11

Transferwise ends fiscal year with profit for first time

03.11

Ratas: EU presidency partners have helped Estonia build bridges to Europe

03.11

Free Party, Reform file 31 amendments to state budget bill

03.11

Nordica passengers top 60,000 in October

03.11

E-residents, others can use ID cards until midnight to set up Smart-ID

03.11

PPA, Elisa to open Mobile ID service points this weekend

03.11

Kõlvart elected chairman of Tallinn City Council

03.11

Government to suspend ID card certificates with security risk at midnight

03.11

Siil 2018 exercise to include over 13,000 troops from 13 countries

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: