Accommodated tourist numbers up ten percent on year in September

According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Monday morning, 281,400 tourists utilized the services of accommodation establishments in Estonia this September, marking a ten percent increase on year.

According to accommodation statistics, both foreign and domestic tourist numbers increased.

This September, 182,500 foreign tourist stayed at Estonian accommodation establishments, eight percent more than in September of last year. 75 percent of foreign tourists arrived from EU countries, eight percent from Russia and six percent from Asian countries. Compared to the same month last year, the number of tourists from EU countries increased by seven, from Russia by 15 and from Asian countries by 21 percent.

128,100 foreign tourists, i.e. 70 percent of the foreign tourists who used accommodation services, stayed in the accommodation establishments of Tallinn. The next most popular destinations were the cities of Pärnu and Tartu, where respectively eight percent and seven percent of accommodated foreign tourists stayed; Ida-Viru County accounted for another percent of the foreign tourists who used accommodation services. 65 percent of foreign tourists were on vacation, another 26 percent were on a business trip and the rest had another reason for visiting Estonia.

Another 35 percent of the customers of accommodation establishments were domestic tourists. 98,900 domestic tourists stayed in accommodation establishments, i.e. 12 percent more than last September. 59 percent of domestic tourists were on vacation, while another 28 percent were traveling for business. 29 percent of accommodated domestic tourists stayed in Harju County, 13 percent in Tartu County, 12 percent in Pärnu County and 11 percent in Ida-Viru County.

This September, 1,163 accommodation establishments offered a total of 21,800 rooms and 51,200 beds for tourists at an overall occupancy rate of 45 percent of rooms and 34 percent of beds. The average cost of a guest night was €41, marking a €4 increase over September of last year. The average cost of a guest night was €51 in Harju County, €35 in Tartu County and €30 in both Ida-Viru and Pärnu Counties.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

tourismstatistics estoniahospitality


