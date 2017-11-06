106,000 ID cards updated as of Monday morning

news

Only cards issued beginning in October 2014 are vulnerable to the detected security risk.
As of Monday morning, 106,000 Estonian ID cards vulnerable to a potential security risk have been updated since Oct. 25, when Estonia's Information System Authority (RIA) first launched the new ID card software for testing.

Of these cards, just over 81,500 have been updated remotely and approximately 24,500 have been updated at Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) service points.

According to RIA spokesperson Helen Uldrich, approximately 15,000 people updated the certificates for their ID cards remotely and another 2,700 at PPA service points across Estonia on Sunday.

"Remote updating is once again open to all active ID card users," Uldrich said. "Since 8 a.m., the remote update load has risen compared to overnight last night, but the systems are currently operating without any major errors. That means that updating may take a little bit more time, but if one is patient, their card will surely be updated."

Certificates suspended last Friday

Last Thursday, the Estonian government decided at a Cabinet meeting to suspend the certificates of Estonian ID cards vulnerable to a detected security risk, which numbered approximately 800,000 in total, at midnight on Friday night.

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas explained at a government press conference Thursday evening that the Czech researchers who had initially discovered the security risk affecting all ID cards issued in Estonia beginning Oct. 16, 2014, including national IDs and the ID cards issued to Estonian e-residents, had published their research in full last week, which increased the risk of the vulnerable ID cards being exploited to a critical level.

ID cards issued prior to Oct. 16, 2014 used a different kind of chip and are not affected by the current risk; also unaffected are ID cards issued beginning at the end of last month.

Police have also urged residents who actively use their ID cards as electronic ID to also sign up for the SIM card-based Mobile ID, which is likewise unaffected by the security risk.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

