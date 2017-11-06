news

Updating of ID card certificates has not affected medical facilities' work ({{commentsTotal}})

ID card being used by an integrated card reader.
ID card being used by an integrated card reader. Source: (ERR)
No errors have occurred in the operations of Estonian healthcare facilities as a result of the updating of ID card certificates and the recent suspension of the old certificates.

"As of Monday morning, no major problems have been detected in connection with the updating of ID card certificates, and healthcare facilities have been able to assume their regular work," Health and Welfare Information Systems Centre (TEHIK) spokesperson Mari Asser told BNS on Monday afternoon.

TEHIK added around 8,400 people to the list of Estonian residents given priority in the ID card certificate remote update system betwen noon on Friday and midnight Sunday night. More than two thirds of those on the list, primarily medical workers and employees of some state institutions, were able to update their certificates over the weekend.

According to Asser, some minor issues were detected with the software of some medical facilities, but e-services developed by the state worked without any issues.

Certificates suspended last Friday

Last Thursday, the Estonian government decided at a Cabinet meeting to suspend the certificates of Estonian ID cards vulnerable to a detected security risk, which numbered approximately 800,000 in total, at midnight on Friday night.

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas explained at a government press conference Thursday evening that the Czech researchers who had initially discovered the security risk affecting all ID cards issued in Estonia beginning Oct. 16, 2014, including national IDs and the ID cards issued to Estonian e-residents, had published their research in full last week, which increased the risk of the vulnerable ID cards being exploited to a critical level.

ID cards issued prior to Oct. 16, 2014 used a different kind of chip and are not affected by the current risk; also unaffected are ID cards issued beginning at the end of last month, as well as all SIM card-based Mobile IDs.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

healthcare id cards health and welfare information systems centre


