MP Padar to take European Parliament seat left vacant by Lauristin

Monday was the last day of work for MP Ivari Padar (SDE) in the Riigikogu, as his mandate as member of the European Parliament in the seat left vacant by Estonian MEP Marju Lauristin takes effect on Tuesday.

"Today I'm still in the Riigikogu and participating in voting; the plane will leave tomorrow morning," Padar told BNS on Monday.

Padar said that he has filed the relevant application with the European Parliament and his transition had to be endorsed by the National Electoral Committee.

Kristi Kirsberg, a spokesperson for the National Electoral Committee, told BNS on Monday evening that the committee had decided in favor of Padar getting the European Parliament seat.

Lauristin, a member of the board of the Social Democratic Party, previously announced that she would conclude her work in the European Parliament and return to Tartu, where she was elected a member of Tartu City Council in the Oct. 15 local government council elections. She also plans on continuing her work at the University of Tartu.