October consumer price index up 3.8 percent

Basket of groceries.
Source: (Mailiis Ollino/Pärnu Postimees/Scanpix)
According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Tuesday, the consumer price index increased 3.8 percent on year and decreased 0.2 percent compared to the previous month, with changes affected the most by food prices.

Compared to last October, goods were 4.8 percent and services two percent more expensive; regulated prices of goods and services rose by 6.6 percent and non-regulated prices by three percent.

Compared to October 2016, the consumer price index was affected the most by 7.9 percent more expensive food and non-alcoholic beverages, which contributed nearly half of the total increase of the index. More than one fourth of the latter was contributed by 13.3 percent more expensive milk, dairy products and eggs, one fifth by 17.6 percent more expensive vegetables and one tenth by 11.3 percent more expensive fruit. 14.8 percent more expensive alcoholic beverages accounted for another fifth of the total increase of the index, 60 percent of which in turn was contributed by 26 percent more expensive beer. Of food products, the biggest price increases were seen for butter (59 percent), potatoes (33 percent), and fresh vegetables (24 percent).

The price increase of motor fuel also had a greater impact on the index, as gasoline was 7.5 percent and diesel fuel 9 percent more expensive than in October 2016.

Compared to September, the change in consumer price index in October was affected the most by 3.5 percent less expensive electricity reaching households. A greater impact on the monthly change of the index was also

In October, compared to September, the consumer price index was affected the most by 3.5 percent less expensive electricity that reached homes.

A greater impact on the monthly change of the index was also made by the establishing of a ceiling for covering the food costs of children in municipal kindergarten institutions in Tallinn, which covers the majority of food costs and made kindergarten services for the citizens of Tallinn less expensive.

Plane tickets purchased for October were also 13 percent less expensive than tickets bought for September.

Fresh vegetables, meanwhile, were 12.5 percent more expensive than one month ago.

