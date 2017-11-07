news

Aas names Tallinn deputy mayoral candidates

News
Tallinn's new deputy mayors.
Tallinn's new deputy mayors. Source: (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
News

Tallinn's deputy mayoral candidates were confirmed by the Center Party's Tallinn council and introduced by mayoral candidate Taavi Aas at a press conference held at noon on Tuesday.

Aas began by introducing Eha Võrk, who has been nominated for the position of deputy mayor in charge of municipal property, the responsibilities of which are currently under reorganization.

Võrk will be responsible for all construction in the city with the exception of roads, which will be the responsibility of the Utility Board. Andrei Novikov, meanwhile, will be responsible for urban planning, Aas' own previous area of responsibility.

Aivar Riisalu, who left the Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL) on Monday, will be responsible for entrepreneurship and innovation, while Tõnis Mölder will be in charge of social and healthcare-related work, including the improvement of mobility opportunities for individuals with reduced mobility.

Vadim Belobrovtsev will be responsible for education, culture and sport, while Kalle Klandorf will be in charge of public utilities, the Transport Department as well as the municipal police.

Estonian Greens chairwoman Züleyxa Izmailova has been nominated for the position of deputy mayor in charge of the Environmental Board.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

local electionstallinncenter partytallinn city governmenttaavi aasestonian greens


