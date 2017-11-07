news

EISC chair: Estonia should consider necessity of space law ({{commentsTotal}})

News
An artist illustration of ESTCube-1, the first Estonian satellite in space.
An artist illustration of ESTCube-1, the first Estonian satellite in space. Source: (Taavi Torim/Wikimedia Commons)
News

Estonia should begin discussing whether it needs a space law, said Liisa Oviir, chairwoman of the European Interparliamentary Space Conference (EISC) during Estonia's presidency.

The Riigikogu organized an international plenary session of the EISC in Tallinn on Monday, where, among other things, it was discussed whether each European country should have its own space law.

"International laws are still necessary in this field, but natinoal laws that meet the needs of individual countries are also becoming more and more necessary," Oviir said.

Arto Aas, a member of the Estonian delegation to the EISC, added that if Estonia wants to be a high-tech country, it is important for entrepreneurs and scientists to create an environment which supports it.

A study conducted by the European Space Agency (ESA) shows that, on average, every euro spent in space creates at least €6 of economic return. ESA Director General Johann-Dietrich Wörner, a keynote speaker of the conference, expects European countries to take a clear legal position on who is the owner of a space asset, who is allowed to launch a satellite, and who is responsible if something happens to the satellites in space.

ESA International Relations Committee chairwoman Katrin Nyman-Metcalf said that the ESA has 22 member states, and about half of them have legislation on space. UN conventions regulating the use of outer space were signed 50 years ago, when it was primarily large powers that were active in space, but the development of technology in the meantime has since opened up space to private businesses as well.

 

The EISC was established in 1999. Its members are the national parliaments of the member states of the EU and the ESA that have created a parliamentary body to address space-related affairs. Currently, the organization has 12 full members and one associate member. The EISC Plenary Session is one of the events of the European Space Week currently taking place in Tallinn.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

spaceliisa oviireisceuropean space weekeuropean space agency


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Opinion
MORE NEWS
06.11

National Audit Office: Estonia must prepare for decrease in EU support

06.11

106,000 ID cards updated as of Monday morning

06.11

Estonia offers condolences after mass shooting at Texas church

06.11

Reform, Center announce city government picks in Tartu

05.11

Estonian EU presidency to host diversity conference in Tallinn

05.11

ID card updates continue, 13,000 update certificates on Saturday

05.11

Tallinn Airport: Suspicious object found, passengers evacuated on Saturday

04.11

Estonian woman caught with 2 kg of hashish in Norway

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
2017 local elections
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
16:46

Five-day EstDocs film festival wraps up in Toronto on Tuesday

16:05

EISC chair: Estonia should consider necessity of space law

15:09

Ahead of flu season, flu vaccines in Estonia already sold out

14:07

Tuesday's hearing in Savisaar trial postponed

13:04

Aas names Tallinn deputy mayoral candidates

12:13

Estonia's Internal Security Service arrests FSB agent at border in Narva Updated

10:46

October consumer price index up 3.8 percent

09:41

Savisaar's demise and the rise of Jüri Ratas

08:49

MP Padar to take European Parliament seat left vacant by Lauristin

06.11

Updating of ID card certificates has not affected medical facilities' work

06.11

Ülemiste City joins Rail Baltic business network

06.11

National Audit Office: Estonia must prepare for decrease in EU support

06.11

Estonian financial sector union begins collective negotiations with Luminor

06.11

First large cargo vessel of timber departs Estonia for China

06.11

106,000 ID cards updated as of Monday morning

06.11

Accommodated tourist numbers up ten percent on year in September

06.11

Estonia offers condolences after mass shooting at Texas church

06.11

Transaviabaltika operates 106 flights to Western islands in October

06.11

Reform, Center announce city government picks in Tartu

05.11

Estonian EU presidency to host diversity conference in Tallinn

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: