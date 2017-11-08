Aadu Must elected Tartu city council chair

Aadu Must (Center) was elected chairman and Ene Ergma (Reform) deputy chairwoman of Tartu City Council at the council's first session on Tuesday.

The Center Party, the Reform Party and the election coalition For Tartu jointly nominated Must for the position of city council chairman. 27 councilmembers voted in his favor.

The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) had also nominated Ruuben Kaalep for the position; he received six votes.

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) had nominated Marju Lauristin for chairwoman, who received twelve votes.

Must has previously served as Tartu City Council chairman from November 2001-March 2007, October 2009-April 2011 and from October 2013-March 2015.

In the elections for deputy council chair, Ergma received 28 votes, while Mihhail Lotman (IRL), who had been nominated for the position jointly by SDE, the Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL), EKRE and For Tartu, received 19 votes.