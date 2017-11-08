news

Updated ID cards cannot yet be used for encryption ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Encryption error message.
Encryption error message. Source: (ERR)
News

As of Tuesday evening, nearly 150,000 people with Estonian ID cards vulnerable to a detected security risk had updated the certificates. Those with updated ID cards, however, cannot yet use the card's encryption function.

Information System Authority (RIA) director Taimar Peterkop told ERR that the top priorities for the updated cards were their authentication and digital signature functions.

"The new card cannot be used for encryption for up to about another month," Peterkop said. "Work is underway on the encryption functionality, and we believe we can get this working at the end of the month."

The RIA has previously warned that Mac users may also face browser-related issues after updating their certificates.

The certificates of ID cards vulnerable to a security risk first detected in late summmer can be updated either remotely online or at Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) service points through March 31.

On April 1, 2018, unrenewed certificates will be canceled. ID cards with canceled certificates cannot be updated, and card holders who wish to continue using their ID card electronically will have to apply for a new card.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ppariaid cards


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Opinion
MORE NEWS
07.11

Tuesday's hearing in Savisaar trial postponed

07.11

Aas names Tallinn deputy mayoral candidates

07.11

MP Padar to take European Parliament seat left vacant by Lauristin

06.11

Updating of ID card certificates has not affected medical facilities' work

06.11

National Audit Office: Estonia must prepare for decrease in EU support

06.11

106,000 ID cards updated as of Monday morning

06.11

Estonia offers condolences after mass shooting at Texas church

06.11

Reform, Center announce city government picks in Tartu

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
2017 local elections
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
11:49

Updated ID cards cannot yet be used for encryption

10:40

Over quarter of new immigrants' children enroll in Russian-language schools

09:36

Police inquiry: Officer who shot knife-wielding man acted in self-defense

08:44

Aadu Must elected Tartu city council chair

07.11

Estonian deputy minister: There will be no permanent blocs in EU

07.11

The specter of Red October still haunts the Baltic states

07.11

Estonia's Internal Security Service arrests suspected FSB agent in Narva Updated

07.11

Five-day EstDocs film festival wraps up in Toronto on Tuesday

07.11

EISC chair: Estonia should consider necessity of space law

07.11

Ahead of flu season, flu vaccines in Estonia already sold out

07.11

Tuesday's hearing in Savisaar trial postponed

07.11

Aas names Tallinn deputy mayoral candidates

07.11

October consumer price index up 3.8 percent

07.11

Savisaar's demise and the rise of Jüri Ratas

07.11

MP Padar to take European Parliament seat left vacant by Lauristin

06.11

Updating of ID card certificates has not affected medical facilities' work

06.11

Ülemiste City joins Rail Baltic business network

06.11

National Audit Office: Estonia must prepare for decrease in EU support

06.11

Estonian financial sector union begins collective negotiations with Luminor

06.11

First large cargo vessel of timber departs Estonia for China

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: