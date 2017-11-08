Updated ID cards cannot yet be used for encryption

As of Tuesday evening, nearly 150,000 people with Estonian ID cards vulnerable to a detected security risk had updated the certificates. Those with updated ID cards, however, cannot yet use the card's encryption function.

Information System Authority (RIA) director Taimar Peterkop told ERR that the top priorities for the updated cards were their authentication and digital signature functions.

"The new card cannot be used for encryption for up to about another month," Peterkop said. "Work is underway on the encryption functionality, and we believe we can get this working at the end of the month."

The RIA has previously warned that Mac users may also face browser-related issues after updating their certificates.

The certificates of ID cards vulnerable to a security risk first detected in late summmer can be updated either remotely online or at Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) service points through March 31.

On April 1, 2018, unrenewed certificates will be canceled. ID cards with canceled certificates cannot be updated, and card holders who wish to continue using their ID card electronically will have to apply for a new card.