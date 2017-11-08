news

Savisaar trial to resume in mid-December ({{commentsTotal}})

News
The Savisaar trial underway in a courtroom at Harju County Court.
The Savisaar trial underway in a courtroom at Harju County Court. Source: (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
News

The trial of suspended Tallinn mayor and former longtime Center Party chairman Edgar Savisaar has been postponed until at least mid-December in connection with the medical examination of the judge hearing the case.

The trial was scheduled to resume on Tuesday, but as the judge had to undergo medical examinations, the next hearing was initially postponed until Nov. 14. It was determined on Wednesday, however, that the court will be unable to resume the trial then either, and the hearing has been rescheduled for Dec. 12.

The trial will resume with the investigation of the prosecution's final evidence in the case. Once this evidence has been presented, it will be the defense's turn to present its evidence.

The trial of Savisaar and a number of businessmen began in Harju County Court on June 12, when the defendents confirmed that they understood the charges against them but did not plead guilty. Only Villu Reiljan pleaded guilty, and the court decided to separate materials concerning him from the larger case for the purposes of a plea deal.

Witnesses who have testified in the trial thus far include businessmen Paavo Pettai and Tarvo Teder, MP Siret Kotka-Repinski, acting mayor of Tallinn Taavi Aas, former Minister of the Interior Ain Seppik, Tallinn city secretary Toomas Sepp and Center Party Secretary General Mihhail Korb. The court has likewise heard testimony from a number of other witnesses, including several subordinates of businessman Alexander Kofkin, employees of Hillar Teder's companies as well as city officials.

Of the defendants, Reiljan and former Tallinn official Priit Kutser have also testified. Kutser hoped that his case would be closed for reasons of expediency, but the Office of the Prosecutor General did not agree. Reiljan has since been found guilty of arranging a bribe and sentenced to a pecuniary punishment.

The court has also been able to listen to records of audio surveillance carried out on the defendants as well as review written evidence.

The county court likewise said it did not agree to the applications of some of the defense attorneys to close the defendants' cases for reasons of expediency.

"Ending proceedings under this motive would only be in question as a last resort and the court believes that there is currently no reason to employ such a last resort, first and foremost because the court currently lacks a comprehensive overview of the volume of the case," Harju County Court said. "Currently, the decision to end proceedings for reasons of expediency is premature."

The court has also investigated written evidence regarding Savisaar's financial affairs, disclosing that Savisaar was interested in owning cash and allowed others to pay for his everyday domestic expenses.

The condition of Savisaar's health has worsened on several occasions during the course of trial; on two occasions he has been taken to the hospital for examination.

Charges

The Office of the Prosecutor General has brought charges against Savisaar for accepting bribes, money laundering, embezzlement, and accepting prohibited donations for the Center Party. The same charges have been lodged against Alexander Kofkin, Vello Kunman, Villu Reiljan, Hillar Teder, Kalev Kallo, Aivar Tuulberg, Priit Kutser as well as the Center Party itself.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

center partyedgar savisaarharju county courtcourt casessavisaar trial


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Opinion
MORE NEWS
07.11

EISC chair: Estonia should consider necessity of space law

07.11

Ahead of flu season, flu vaccines in Estonia already sold out

07.11

Tuesday's hearing in Savisaar trial postponed

07.11

Aas names Tallinn deputy mayoral candidates

07.11

MP Padar to take European Parliament seat left vacant by Lauristin

06.11

Updating of ID card certificates has not affected medical facilities' work

06.11

National Audit Office: Estonia must prepare for decrease in EU support

06.11

106,000 ID cards updated as of Monday morning

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
2017 local elections
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
13:52

Savisaar trial to resume in mid-December

12:47

Number of officials in Saaremaa not reduced by administrative reform

11:49

Updated ID cards cannot yet be used for encryption

10:40

Over quarter of new immigrants' children enroll in Russian-language schools

09:36

Police inquiry: Officer who shot knife-wielding man acted in self-defense

08:44

Aadu Must elected Tartu city council chair

07.11

Estonian deputy minister: There will be no permanent blocs in EU

07.11

The specter of Red October still haunts the Baltic states

07.11

Estonia's Internal Security Service arrests suspected FSB agent in Narva Updated

07.11

Five-day EstDocs film festival wraps up in Toronto on Tuesday

07.11

EISC chair: Estonia should consider necessity of space law

07.11

Ahead of flu season, flu vaccines in Estonia already sold out

07.11

Tuesday's hearing in Savisaar trial postponed

07.11

Aas names Tallinn deputy mayoral candidates

07.11

October consumer price index up 3.8 percent

07.11

Savisaar's demise and the rise of Jüri Ratas

07.11

MP Padar to take European Parliament seat left vacant by Lauristin

06.11

Updating of ID card certificates has not affected medical facilities' work

06.11

Ülemiste City joins Rail Baltic business network

06.11

National Audit Office: Estonia must prepare for decrease in EU support

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: