news

Two years ahead of schedule, Nordica to end year in profit for first time ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Nordica jets at Tallinn Airport.
Nordica jets at Tallinn Airport. Source: (Erik Prozes/Postimees/Scanpix)
Business

Nordica expects to end the current year in profit, two years sooner than the business expected to break even.

"At the same time, 2017 was a special year, because [these results] included factors which we cannot factor in next year," Nordica CEO Jaan Tamm said.

The company has performed better than expected both on the domestic market as well as in offering subcontracted flights abroad.

"The Estonian presidency of the Council of the EU and the weather boosted the popularity of summer flights," CFO Ahto Pärl said. "We remain in good standing with regard to the dollar and the cost of fuel, and Estonia's economic growth has likewise helped boost growth on the aviation market."

Nordica's export of services, i.e. offering subcontrated flights to other airlines, however, has gone much better than expected.

"The export of services has quadrupled," Pärl noted. "This has put the business under strain, which affected the domestic market as well, where we had issues with the regularity and operation of flights."

According to Tamm, the summer season was very stressful and difficult, but was now over either way. "[During the EU presidency], schedules were as dense as possible, and I apologize for the cancellation of flights," he added.

Nordica will likely end next year with a loss again.

The Estonian national airline has repeatedly stressed that flights departing from Tallinn alone are not enough to keep the company afloat, as the Estonian market is too small.

Nordica currently offers subcontracted flights to LOT Polish Airlines with four planes, to SAS with four planes, and to the governments of the Netherlands and Sweden with one plane.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

nordicaflights


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Opinion
MORE NEWS
09:36

Police inquiry: Officer who shot knife-wielding man acted in self-defense

08:44

Aadu Must elected Tartu city council chair

07.11

Estonian deputy minister: There will be no permanent blocs in EU

07.11

Estonia's Internal Security Service arrests suspected FSB agent in Narva Updated

07.11

EISC chair: Estonia should consider necessity of space law

07.11

Ahead of flu season, flu vaccines in Estonia already sold out

07.11

Tuesday's hearing in Savisaar trial postponed

07.11

Aas names Tallinn deputy mayoral candidates

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
2017 local elections
FEATURE
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
17:35

Two years ahead of schedule, Nordica to end year in profit for first time

16:43

Auditor general: Accounts of Estonian state remain in order

15:48

EU states agree on common position for updating Schengen Information System

14:45

Teachers' average monthly wages to increase to €1,380 next year

13:52

Savisaar trial to resume in mid-December

12:47

Number of officials in Saaremaa not reduced by administrative reform

11:49

Updated ID cards cannot yet be used for encryption

10:40

Over quarter of new immigrants' children enroll in Russian-language schools

09:36

Police inquiry: Officer who shot knife-wielding man acted in self-defense

08:44

Aadu Must elected Tartu city council chair

07.11

Estonian deputy minister: There will be no permanent blocs in EU

07.11

The specter of Red October still haunts the Baltic states

07.11

Estonia's Internal Security Service arrests suspected FSB agent in Narva Updated

07.11

Five-day EstDocs film festival wraps up in Toronto on Tuesday

07.11

EISC chair: Estonia should consider necessity of space law

07.11

Ahead of flu season, flu vaccines in Estonia already sold out

07.11

Tuesday's hearing in Savisaar trial postponed

07.11

Aas names Tallinn deputy mayoral candidates

07.11

October consumer price index up 3.8 percent

07.11

Savisaar's demise and the rise of Jüri Ratas

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: