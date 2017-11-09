Tallinn-Tartu highway's first 2+1 passing zone opened to traffic

The first 2+1 lane passing zone on Tallinn-Tartu Highway, built at the 131-135.1 kilometers between Annikvere and Neanurme, has been completed and partially opened to traffic.

Two consecutive passing zones, respectively 1.5 and 1.3 kilometers in length, were constructed on the 4.1-kilometer length of the highway between the villages of Annikvere and Neanurme, the Estonian Road Administration announced.

To prevent frontal collisions, the 2+1 lanes are separated by a box beam median.

In the course of the roadwork, the road surface was repaved and traffic control devices updated, bus stop locations adjusted and sidewalks added by the bus stops. Highway noise barriers were also installed in areas where noise levels exceed permitted limits.

New access roads and dedicated U-turn areas were also built to help improve the highway's integration with local traffic as well as access to roadside properties.

A new three-lane bridge was also built crossing the Umbusi River, the construction of which is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

The speed limit on the newly reopened section of highway is 90 kilometers per hour during the winter; weather permitting, this may be increased to 100 kilometers per hour in the spring.

The Annikvere-Neanurme section of the highway was designed by Skepast&Puhkim OÜ and Reaalprojekt OÜ and built by Grk Infra AS at a cost of €4.7 million.