Politico names Estonian MEP Kallas among most powerful women in Brussels

International political magazine Politico has named Estonian MEP Kaja Kallas one of the most important women in the field of technology, 20 of whom tied for first place in the magazine's 2017 ranking of the most powerful women in Brussels.

"I am glad that we are moving away from a time when women in politics could only have a say on so-called women's topics — equal treatment, family policy," Kallas said in a press release. "And sadly, this is often presumed. I have probably stood out as I actively deal with technological and digital topics and energy policy, which have traditionally been considered so-called manly fields.

"When giving talks in Brussels, Estonia and elsewhere in the world, I am often the only woman in panel discussions, and this is why I am especially glad that women have lately begun using their voices more loudly and that their brave steps are also being valued," she added.

Among other tech leaders, Politico also highlighted the female heads of large tech companies in Brussels, three European Commissioners coordinating technological topics, six female MEPs, and two journalists who report on the topic of technology.

This year, Politico's rankings include women from 20 different countries worldwide. Click here to see the full list.