Taavi Aas elected mayor of Tallinn

The only candidate for the position, Aas received 40 votes in his favor; 33 had voted against him.

"Our city has changed and will continue to change," Aas said according to a city government press release, adding that when he first began work in the city government, Freedom Square was still a parking lot, the beginning of Tallinn-Tartu Highway had uneven sidewalks and boards with barbed wire, and Tallinn Creative Hub was just an abandoned power plant.

With 40 votes, Tallinn City Council also confirmed Züleyxa Izmailova, Aivar Riisalu, Vadim Belobrovtsev, Tõnis Mölder, Andrei Novikov, Eha Võrk and Kalle Klandorf deputy mayors of Tallinn.

Also elected on Thursday were the the chairmen and deputy chairmen of the city council committees, and the council confirmed the salary of the city council chairman as well as the benefits of the council's deputy chairmen.

Tallinn City Council chairman Mihhail Kõlvart will receive a salary of €5,288 per month, while deputy chairmen Toivo Tootsen and Mart Luik, who were elected at the city council's previous session, will receive a salary of €2,000 per month.