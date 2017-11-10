news

October registered unemployment at 4.6 percent ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Job ads at an EUIF-organized job fair.
Job ads at an EUIF-organized job fair. Source: (Postimees/Scanpix)
Business

As of the end of October, the number of registered unemployed in Estonia stood at 29,626, accounting for 4.6 percent of the total workforce between the ages of 16 and retirement age.

The rate of registered unemployment remained the highest in Ida-Viru County at 9.3 percent and Valga County at 8.5 percent. Unemployment was lowest in Harju County at 3.4 and Saare County at 3.8 percent. Unskilled workers made up the largest part of the registered jobless who had previously worked, accounting for 23 percent of the total, ahead of service and sales personnel at 18 percent and skilled workers and craftsmen at 17 percent, the Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund said (EUIF).

The number of persons with limited capacity for work was 9,113, making up 31 percent of all registered unemployed. The number of persons with limited capacity for work continue to grown in October and resulting from seasonal impacts,  the number of other unemployed also slightly increased. Similarly to previous years, participation in labor market services has increased during fall months. There has been an increase in the interest in training for employees.

During the month 4,500 new offers were added to the job offers available via the EUIF. The number of the job offers added during the month was the same compared to the previous month and 6 percent higher compared to the October 2016. The EUIF had a total of 9,800 jobs on offer during the month. The biggest part of jobs on offer were for service and sales personnel with 24 percent, skilled workers and craftsmen with 21 percent, and unskilled workers with 20 percent of all jobs.

During the month, 3,800 people, including 789 persons with limited capacity for work, found employment or started a business with the help of the EUIF.

Recipients of the unemployment insurance benefit numbered 9,000 in October, making up 26 percent of the registered jobless. The average benefit per calendar month was €449, and the sum total disbursed surpassed €3.4 million. The basic unemployment allowance of €151 per month was paid to 6,800 persons, 20 percent of the total number of registered jobless.

Layoff benefits were paid out to 395 people in October, with the average payout that month totaling €2,047 and the total amount paid out exceeding €847,000. The benefit in case of insolvency of the employer was awarded to 62 persons, with the average payout equaling €2,264. More than €220,000 was disbursed under that item overall.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

unemploymentestonian unemployment insurance fund


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Opinion
MORE NEWS
09.11

Tallinn-Tartu highway's first 2+1 passing zone opened to traffic

09.11

Ratas: ID card update capability must be improved

09.11

Ratas, Portuguese prime minister meet in Lisbon

09.11

Defense forces chief: EU defense planning must be based on NATO standards

09.11

Ratas at Web Summit: Come and test new technologies with, in Estonia

08.11

Auditor general: Accounts of Estonian state remain in order

08.11

EU states agree on common position for updating Schengen Information System

08.11

Teachers' average monthly wages to increase to €1,380 next year

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
2017 local elections
FEATURE
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
12:51

State must pay for students attending school in other municipality

11:55

October registered unemployment at 4.6 percent

10:47

Sources: Poland's biggest bank offers to buy Luminor

09:50

Estonia to increase language instruction for refugees starting next year

08:53

Taavi Aas elected mayor of Tallinn

09.11

Express train to Narva to enter service next year

09.11

Mattis: Exercises have shown issues with moving NATO troops within Europe

09.11

Politico names Estonian MEP Kallas among most powerful women in Brussels

09.11

Tallinn-Tartu highway's first 2+1 passing zone opened to traffic

09.11

Ratas: ID card update capability must be improved

09.11

Swedbank raises Estonia's 2017 economic growth forecast to 4.2 percent

09.11

Ratas, Portuguese prime minister meet in Lisbon

09.11

Defense forces chief: EU defense planning must be based on NATO standards

09.11

Trade growth slows in third quarter

09.11

Ratas at Web Summit: Come and test new technologies with, in Estonia

08.11

Two years ahead of schedule, Nordica to end year in profit for first time

08.11

Auditor general: Accounts of Estonian state remain in order

08.11

EU states agree on common position for updating Schengen Information System

08.11

Teachers' average monthly wages to increase to €1,380 next year

08.11

Savisaar trial to resume in mid-December

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: