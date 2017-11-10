October registered unemployment at 4.6 percent

As of the end of October, the number of registered unemployed in Estonia stood at 29,626, accounting for 4.6 percent of the total workforce between the ages of 16 and retirement age.

The rate of registered unemployment remained the highest in Ida-Viru County at 9.3 percent and Valga County at 8.5 percent. Unemployment was lowest in Harju County at 3.4 and Saare County at 3.8 percent. Unskilled workers made up the largest part of the registered jobless who had previously worked, accounting for 23 percent of the total, ahead of service and sales personnel at 18 percent and skilled workers and craftsmen at 17 percent, the Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund said (EUIF).

The number of persons with limited capacity for work was 9,113, making up 31 percent of all registered unemployed. The number of persons with limited capacity for work continue to grown in October and resulting from seasonal impacts, the number of other unemployed also slightly increased. Similarly to previous years, participation in labor market services has increased during fall months. There has been an increase in the interest in training for employees.

During the month 4,500 new offers were added to the job offers available via the EUIF. The number of the job offers added during the month was the same compared to the previous month and 6 percent higher compared to the October 2016. The EUIF had a total of 9,800 jobs on offer during the month. The biggest part of jobs on offer were for service and sales personnel with 24 percent, skilled workers and craftsmen with 21 percent, and unskilled workers with 20 percent of all jobs.

During the month, 3,800 people, including 789 persons with limited capacity for work, found employment or started a business with the help of the EUIF.

Recipients of the unemployment insurance benefit numbered 9,000 in October, making up 26 percent of the registered jobless. The average benefit per calendar month was €449, and the sum total disbursed surpassed €3.4 million. The basic unemployment allowance of €151 per month was paid to 6,800 persons, 20 percent of the total number of registered jobless.

Layoff benefits were paid out to 395 people in October, with the average payout that month totaling €2,047 and the total amount paid out exceeding €847,000. The benefit in case of insolvency of the employer was awarded to 62 persons, with the average payout equaling €2,264. More than €220,000 was disbursed under that item overall.